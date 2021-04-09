A FULL-HEARTED LIFE: Move up higher

By Antonette Weatherly

On any given day at the Weatherly house there is a small congregation of children. Ranging from age 9 months to going on 5 years old, we maintain an extremely delicate balance amidst growth spurts, temperaments, and tantrums.

Something I often observe breakout among my older few is an explosive reaction to the younger children when they toddle in and demolish their building projects. And understandably so! After having found the perfect set of building materials, carting them into the living room, and building an absolute masterpiece of architectural feat, only to have the younger littles smash it to pieces, would be quite frustrating.

I catch myself repeating to my older few, “move up higher.” On the ground their work is vulnerable to attack from little hands and little feet, but when they build higher, on the dining table or the kitchen island, they can enjoy their work to completion and beyond.

We often try to build great things in our lives in the presence of immaturity. We leave ourselves vulnerable to people who speak words of discouragement and rejection to us when we are in the middle of process. Well meaning or not, they simply do not know any better.

When my kids build their grand towers on the living room rug and a toddler comes by and does what toddlers do to towers, I explain to them the importance of coming up higher.

When you are building something for yourself and your family, something for your community that will impact generations, you can’t build among the immature. You must bring your plans into the place of prayer between you and the Father. You must surround yourself with likeminded architects who will spur you on and understand the process.

“By wisdom a house is built, and by understanding it is established.” Proverbs 24:3-4

Antonette Weatherly is a wife, mother and minister who lives in the Sherman area. You can find her weekly serving at Victory Life Church.