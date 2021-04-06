Good Morning: A different kind of pet

For quite a while now, I've considered making a new friend of the four-legged variety and getting a pet. However, I've always held back for a myriad of reasons. Recently, I've been reconsidering getting a pet but a completely different kind altogether.

In recent days, I've put thought into starting a small aquarium for my home rather than going with a dog or cat like I initially expected. While I don't expect the same level of affection from a fish, keeping an aquarium has a certain appeal to it.

When I first moved to Sherman for work, I considered adopting a dog to keep me company in my new home. I was far from family and friends, so I thought a dog or cat could help me with the transition.

However, I never got one. I live in a small home and wasn't sure my tiny abode would fit a larger pet. Likewise, I sometimes work weird hours, and I didn't want to force man's best friend to stay alone for long hours.

Still, I've considered alternatives that may be perfectly happy minding their own business in my home.

For background, I've had experience with fish tanks in the past. My grandmother kept a freshwater tank for about a decade in the 90s and 2000s. Meanwhile, my father and I tried our hands with a saltwater talk for a few years.

Over the weekend, I went to area pet shops and did some window shopping. While I browsed the fish section, I felt one of the appeals I can remember from when I was younger. Simply watching the fish can be very relaxing. I also think there is some appeal in building the environment for your finned friends as well.

That said, I am not completely sold on the ideas yet, and I still need to figure out what is the best fit. What size tank is best for a beginner? Also, what fish would work best for a first tank?

There is still a lot of work to do.