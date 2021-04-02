Good Morning: Getting the shot

I was able to finally breathe a sigh of relief this week after more than a year of waiting in uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, I was finally able to get the vaccine here in Grayson County.

On Wednesday, I was able to be vaccinated using the Johnson & Johnson one shot vaccine, which took an enormous amount of stress off of my shoulders; stress that has been building for the better part of a year.

As a bit of backstory, I only recently added myself to the waiting list for the vaccines in Grayson County. The way I saw it, I was working from home and self isolating for the majority of the time, with few trips out. Despite some underlying health conditions, I did not see myself as a priority and felt okay waiting for the shot while others who did not have the same working habits took the first wave.

Things changed slightly this week when I got a message that Wilson N. Jones had openings for vaccinations if people showed up in the next two hours. I am not sure what led me to jump at the opportunity, but I almost immediately jumped in my car and went to the hospital.

When I arrived, there were probably two people there who had just gotten the shot. Otherwise, the room was relatively empty. The process itself was relatively painless aside from the initial pinch from the shot. Ultimately, I spent more time waiting to make sure I had no negative reactions than I did for getting the shot itself.

More than a day later, I am still feeling some of the side effects. My arm still hurts where I was injected in the arm, and the fatigue is still there. Otherwise, I have gotten off relatively easy.

The side effects are a small price to pay for the peace of mind I've gotten from all of this. I only have to worry about personally getting sick a little longer, after that I can breathe more freely, figuratively and literally.