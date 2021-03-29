GOOD MORNING: Life hacks: useful information or new hobby?

Sometimes I wake up and feel a genius kind of day coming on. Other days, I wake up and feel dumber than a bag of rocks.

The latter happens more than I would like and more and more often as I age. When I was younger, I was convinced that getting older would back up my claim to brilliance. In reality all it has done is shown me all there is yet to learn.

In some way, that is a good thing. I think people start dying the instant they stop learning. Every day should bring us some new nugget of knowledge no matter how useful other people think it is.

Some days my new knowledge comes from something like an article from our paper or a another one. But honestly, a lot of them come from social media. I am constantly amazed at the breadth of knowledge on some social media feeds. Now, of course, one has to be selective about which feeds to follow because while there are some whip-smart folks out there sharing nuggets of wisdom, there are also some folks who make my dumbest days resemble rocket science level smarts.

If you want to know how to do something specific, just go to the social media page and type that thing plus "hack" into the search space. You should be presented with lots of options.

If you want to me amazed at all of the really crazy things people will do to each other and themselves. Just look for "life hacks". For instance, I saw one that showed people how to use their face masks to cheat one tests. I also so some really sketchy ways to get stuff for free but some of them could end a person up in jail, so I would steer clear of the those.

I have learned how to fold fitted sheets, how to fold chip bags to close them without a clip and how to peel an avocado with making a mess. I also learned how to use a hair dryer to blow up a kiddie pool and how to balance my McDonalds meal on the straw of the cup of the world's best fountain soda. Of course, I know longer drink soda so that one just made me sad.

Learning to fold the fitted sheet was fun but it takes a lot more time than the way I have been folding them for decades and no one looks in the linen closet to make sure everything is folded to perfection around here. Note to any of you worried that someone is going to look in your linen closet to make sure you are folding things properly — kick that person right out of your house. No one needs that type of energy in their home.

I love watching all of the iPhone hacks when they come out, but I never remember any of them to actually use on my phone. I have a whole bunch of them saved to my phone, but never really take the time to go back over them. I think at this point the only life hack that I have really mastered is how to save life hacks to my phone.

That brings around to the fact that sometimes acquiring things like life hacks or let's say craft supplies is a whole separate hobby from actually using life hacks or making crafts. Some people are good at one and not the other, very few people are good at, or have time for, both. My craft supply storage area speaks volumes about which one of these people are my tribe.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.