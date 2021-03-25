A FULL-HEARTED LIFE: Fresh air

By Antonette Weatherly

Special to the Herald Democrat

I was cleaning out my office this week, removing boxes of excess, and getting organized in order to set out afresh in some new writing endeavors. In the course the work I decided to open the window to get some fresh air. Leaning toward the open window and taking a deep breath, I was very unpleasantly surprised when met with the odor of our trash bin parked only a foot below the open glass.

I’d forgotten the bin was just beneath my window. It should not have been as it was trash day and should have been reassigned to the curb.

Have you ever engaged in the Word, in worship, or received encouragement from a friend in such a way that you walked away feeling as if you’d just received a breath of fresh air, only to moments later be reminded of your stinking past, failures, and losses?

Have you ever opened up your heart to believe afresh that things can be different, God has a good plan for your life, you’re moving in the right direction, and then immediately come face to face with a reminder of why things probably won’t work out, why you are not worthy, or how many times you have been disappointed in the past?

The Lord often is wanting to blow a fresh wind in our sails, to remind us of who we are in him, and of what we can do through him, but we have to do the heart work in his word, to allow him to remove the garbage of our lives to the curb where it belongs.

If you are going to move forward in the work God has for your life, it is important to bring the garbage before him in prayer, leaving it in his capable hands.

“Repent therefore and be converted that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the Lord.” Acts 3:20

Antonette Weatherly is a wife, mother and minister who lives in the Sherman area. You can find her weekly serving at Victory Life Church. She can be reached at antonetteweatherly@gmail.com. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Herald Democrat.