GOOD MORNING: Visiting our neighbor to the north

How many of you dear readers spent Saturday mowing your lawn for the first time this season? By the sounds from my neighborhood, I would guess a fair number of folks started the day doing that.

I literally woke to the buzzing and humming of lawn tools on Saturday morning. After playing with the dog for a good bit, I, like lots of Americans, took my shopping list off the fridge and headed to the store.

Local stores were packed all weekend long. I am not really sure how to tell if that was a good thing or not. But people seemed to be out and about enjoying the gorgeous weather. Most of the people I saw were still wearing their masks in doors and I was happy to see that.

Talking to a lady who worked at one of the stores revealed that cell phones were big sellers this weekend. In fact, every store in this county that sells cell phones, it seemed, was out of one particular model of one particular brand of cell phone on Saturday.

Sunday, I decided to do something I haven't done in at least a year and actually left the state of Texas. No, I didn't get on a plane and head to Martha's Vineyard, though I really wished I had.

Instead, I pointed my vehicle north and ended up in Durant, Oklahoma. Man, those of you who think Sherman is growing by leaps and bounds should go check out Durant. I think it has probably been a few years since I have been up there but it seemed like it had doubled in size and traffic. That probably isn't true, but it sure felt that way. And the construction on the highway had a particularly DFW kinda feel. I know this makes me sound terribly old, but I really do remember when it was all fields full or cows or hay and now there are shops on both sides of the road every where and more fast food places than a body could count while trying to keep up with the stop and go traffic.

I was happy to see, however, that there were still some cute little shops left in the downtown area. Many were closed on Sunday, but that was OK. I got the one item that I drove up there to get and was happy to just window shop after that.

As I started home, I thought I remembered a road that used to run from downtown back behind the casino allowing one to skip the highway traffic. I went down a number of southbound roads thinking it was that road but ended up at dead ends or roads that ended in parks or fields still filled with cows.

After a number of such little trips, I finally decided I should just head back west to the main highway to make my way south.

While it was nice to just get out of a town for a few hours, there really is nothing like that feeling when one crosses back into Texas. Not that there is anything wrong with Oklahoma, but for this Texan, home is a state all of its own.

As I passed the travel center, I found myself wishing the blue bonnets had been blooming. I guess I will have to make another trip that way in a couple of weeks.

One of the things that is both great and awful about Texas weather is one never knows how many picture perfect weekends one is going to get in a season so one has to make the most of each and everyone that comes along. I think I did and I hope you all did too.