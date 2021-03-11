Good Morning: To those who helped weather the storm

Sometimes the worst of situations bring out the best in the people around us. While I've seen it countless times, I still find myself happily dumbfounded when the people in the community around us take a bad situation and turn it into a positive for those around them.

Over the past few days, I've been thinking back about the February storms and the impact it had not only on this region by the state as a whole. There certain were a myriad of negative stories that came out of the situation, where millions of people were with water, power or both. However, I saw plenty of places were selflessness trumped everything else.

In times like this, I always think back to a quote by Mr. Fred Rogers

These thoughts have been floating in my mind for about a week following a city council meeting in which Sherman city leaders discussed the winter disaster. Several members of the council spoke about the efforts both of city staff and community members who helped out be it delivering food and water to those in need, manning warming stations across the city, or other efforts.

Over that cold, miserable and terrible week I was one of those people in need. My apartment complex was one of the portions of the city that completely lost water service for about four days.

I like to think that I did due diligence when it came to preparing for the storms. I started with a small number of bottles of water, they only lasted so long. I do not think anyone expected to be without as long as some of us were.

In many ways, I was stranded in my apartment. The steps to my door were frozen solid with layers of snow that had been mashed down repeatedly into a slice surface of ice. My car itself was not much better and the door was literally frozen solid. Walking to a store wasn't an option either due to the frigid temperatures. Other issues also prevented me from wandering far from my door step.

By Thursday, I was exhausted, sick and mentally drained from it all. A coworker, without being asked, got in touch with a mutual friend who was able to meet me and deliver some canned water that was provided by 903 Brewers. From that moment, I knew everything would be ok.

In hindsight, I don't know if I ever got the chance to tell them thank you for all of this. I was filled with a lot of emotions at that moment, and I am not sure if I ever said those two words: "Thank you."

So, this goes out to all the helpers who took time to make things a little easier for everyone else. You know who you are, and you have my thanks.