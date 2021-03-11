Spring forward time is here again so don't forget to set those clocks Saturday night

If you like longer days and shorter nights, then this weekend is going to make your day! Daylight Savings Time begins Sunday which means it is time to set those clocks forward one hour.

Some folks hate this whole process, but I don't really mind it in the Spring. In fact, I like it a good bit. I love to have hours of daylight left when I clock at night. It just makes me feel like I can get so much more done in a day.

I guess that is because I really like to be inside my home once it gets dark. If I can't actually be inside, I want to be right outside my home. I certainly don't want to be out running around trying to get groceries in the car or running other errands.

Since there are no children in my home, I don't have to worry about trying to get little people to go to sleep while it is still light outside so there are basically no downsides to this for me. The dog is happier going outside when it is still light and I am happier to be able to open the door for her and see daylight instead of dark.

The longer days mean we have more time to take walk around the neighborhood or at least play a little fetch in the front yard. We also have more time to cleanup outside whether that be the yard or washing the car.

In fact, if one figures in all the extra day light hours each day, it is kinda like getting an extra day off each weekend. That means I can get a lot of the chores I normally do on Saturday done during the week and then have more time to play on Saturday.

Hopefully, things will get a little more normal once more people are vaccinated and stores will extend their shopping hours again allowing more of us to shop earlier or later and that will really help with time management.

Of course, that is if any of us ever go back to actually going in the store to shop again. I am really enjoying the whole process of picking it all out on the computer and then just driving up and letting them load it all in my car! Why on earth didn't we think of that sooner?

Of course, if the days are getting longer, that means heat is just around the corner so now might also be a good time to have those air conditioners checked both in the vehicles and homes. And you might as well check the batteries in those smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors if you didn't the last time we messed with the clocks.

Considering the crazy weather we have been having of late, it probably is a good time to check the batteries in your flashlights, weather radios, and other electronic goodies too. Winter storms aren't the only kind that cause power outages.

If you haven't signed up for the county's severe weather alert system, now would be a good time to do that as well. Just head on over to https://www.co.grayson.tx.us/page/oem.cred.