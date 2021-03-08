New things for a new season

How fast did that weekend go? Seriously, I felt like I blinked and we were right back here at Monday again but I Monday didn't feel like such a punishment this week.

Why? I don't know. I did try this weekend to do a few more things to get ready for the coming season and mark the change. By the time this story hits the streets, it will be eleven days till spring. And spring in the time of renewal and rebirth, so I am trying to go with that theme instead of fight it. I feel like I spent all winter fighting things and I am ready to stop.

So thing number one, I got a haircut. If you are a woman who thinks all change begins with a haircut you get this and I don't need to explain further. For the rest of you, I don't know that I could make you understand, but it helps. And besides, I hadn't had one since last March and the mop on my head showed it. So thing number one was I did something simple that I had been thinking about and wanting for a while.

I just can't tell you all the difference that made even though some who know me might not even notice because practically no one has seen me since last March.

Second, I joined a gym. I know that is generally considered more of a New Year's thing but I just wasn't feeling it back then. The idea of being in a room full of strangers breathing back then was scary. I will admit, it is still a little frightening, but I am an early riser so I bet I beat most folks to the gym and am out of there before the space begins to fill up with folks. I won't say what gym because I am not a paid spokesperson, but I took particular care to find one that had the one thing I absolutely can't buy for my home and one additional perk. The additional perk turned out to be a massage chair that is worth the price of admission alone. I am telling you, 20 minutes in that thing had me ready to go out and face the day. If I go every day just to sit in it for 20 minutes I am going to consider it money well spent.

Now just because I confessed in public to joining a gym, don't expect to see me in there trying to turn roundness into super model anything. I gave up a long time ago. Some of us are just shorter and rounder than others. But that doesn't mean we can't find a way to let go of stress and exercise is a great way to do that even if it never results in a lost pound or inch. Joining the gym for me is a step toward putting some fun back into my life because I don't know about all of you but the last 12 months has just about sucked all of the fun right out of me.

I know I could exercise in some form at a local park and get the same benefits of play and relaxation, but I haven't' found a park yet with a massage chair and I suffer from allergies regardless of the season. Then there is the whole pale skin which burns no matter the amount of sunscreen thing.

But it was great to see all of the people out in the parks this weekend as I was going about getting myself ready for the coming season. It seemed like half of Sherman was outside playing in one way or another over the weekend.

Let's all hope that our sunshine filled weekend left us all feeling recharged and ready for a great week ahead. I hear we are headed for highs in the 70s most of this week before we dip back into the 60s for the weekend.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.