GOOD MORNING: It is Peeps season

Since Easter is just around the corner, that means it is officially Peeps season. No, I am not talking about your friends, I am talking about those friendly looking little marshmallow candy treats that Americans, or some anyway, have been addicted to since before 1953.

A website called Mental Floss said that about 700 million of the sweeter than baby giggles treats are sold each year in the states. Once made by hand by the Rodda Candy Company, they are now turned out in an automated process that can produce thousands of chicks and other shapes a day.

But the yellow chick is still the most recognizable shape and color. I don't know about the rest of you, but I think they are cute, but not really all that yummy.

After reading around the internet about them, I gather that people like to use them to make other sweet treats and even like to eat them once they have grown a little stale.

Of course, now one can get a Peeps candy any season of the year from Halloween right through the summer. But their biggest sales season is still Easter.

Is an Easter basket complete if it doesn't have a package of Peeps? Well, mine would be but I know some folks who wouldn't think theirs was.

These days people can have their Peeps in chocolate, as well as red hot flavors and just about any flavor one can imagine. They can also have them shaped as pumpkins or ghosts or a number of Christmas themed shapes.

While the shapes and colors have changed, a Peep still pretty much taste like a Peep from the 1950s thanks to a preference by the company for the tried and true recipe involving a lot of sugar. Though, truth be told, they now also come in sugar free.

So for those of you out there looking for items to fill up those Easter baskets, just know that the Peeps are there and waiting at every store it seems. And you might want to pick up some of the company's other popular candy, MIke & Ike's, too.

Give me a chocolate bunny and jelly beans any day and I am happier than with a Peep but that is just me. Of course, there are all kinds of candy eggs — chocolate, bubble gum, and jellies, just to name a few— to go along with those Peeps.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.