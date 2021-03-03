GOOD MORNING: Looking back at Officer Ivar

I've said before and I will say again now and likely in the future: one of the perks of this job is the ability to see a story through to its completion. In this case, it is a story that has been ongoing for 50 years — in dog years, at least.

This week I got to cover the retirement of Officer Ivar, the Denison Police department's K-9 unit, after seven years of service to the department and city. I still remember when Ivar first came into the city, and it feels kind of odd to look at the bookends of his career with the city.

I can still remember covering the introduction of Ivar to the public seven years ago for several reasons, namely how early it was in my career. I took over the Denison beat the day after Christmas, and was still very green when it came to Denison coverage.

The police department held a ceremony and public event to unveil Ivar in January 2014 at the police station. In addition to covering the event, I used it as a way to acquaint myself with my new beat.

I treated the event as a way to introduce myself and get the lay of the land in my new stomping grounds.

I remember the room where the department held the even being fairly small due to the crowds and Ivar's excitable nature. I remember one of the officer throwing a toy across the room, and the excitable K-9 careened across the room, nearly hitting the wall in the process.

In some ways, I can't help but look back at it as something of a marker in my own career — a point in time, if you will. It's hard to believe it has been so many years, dog or otherwise.

I wish Officer Ivar well in his retirement and hope he can get some much needed rest and relaxation in his new forever home.