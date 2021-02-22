GOOD MORNING: Hang on folks, spring is coming

My iPhone told me that there are only three weeks and four days left till spring but the recent weather forecasts have felt rather spring like especially when compared to last week.

Of course. lots of folks are still dealing the the problems brought on by last week's weather whether it be lack of water or mountains of laundry. I wish I could say I will look back on winter 2021 with some sort of good feeling, but I haven't really found a reason to support that yet.

So we have three weeks and four days to make this winter something good to remember. How you ask? Well, I don't know. Maybe we could all donate blood and have our local blood center get off the critical need list for once.

Or maybe we could all donated one of the dozens of local nonprofits that have really felt the pinch of COVID-19 related drops in donations and then were hit by the winter weather.

I saw a social media post that said Grandma's saying was something like that if snow fell and stayed three days it will be back again before spring. Man, I hope that is an old wives tale that is very untrustworthy. I think I could go a few years without ever seeing snow again and be just fine.

But I am, as always, so impressed with the way that Grayson County folks banned together to help each other out from the folks who pulled the boiler through the loss of water at Wilson N. Jones Medical Center, to the folks who donated to get the homeless hotel rooms to the folks who scrambled to feed people at the Sherman ISD Administration Building on Friday to the people who showed up at so many other locations to hand out water, Grayson County folks took care of Grayson Count folks.

I am always so proud of the way this county steps up for each other. Local politicos worked hard to get resources on the ground and local people worked to make sure they got to the people who needed them.

So many of those who volunteered were facing hardships of their own. Many didn't have water at their own homes or electricity, but they got out and helped anyway. And so very few of them did anything to publicize their efforts for their own glory. They just did what was needed with what they had or could find.

I wish there were enough space in our paper to run photos of all of those who helped others. But there isn't. And I haven't even mentioned the city workers who braved dangerous road conditions to try to get utilities back online as soon as possible. They were not able, in many cases, to get the power back up as quickly as we would have all liked, but it certainly didn't see to be from lack of effort on their parts. And they deserve our thanks.

There are so many times when it can feel there isn't a kind soul left in the world. And then things like this happen and we see that there are helpers all around and they are not only willing to help, but happy to do so. This fact restores my faith in this old world, I just wish we didn't have to go through so much to see it.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.