Good Morning: Looking forward to snow ice cream

The local weather forecasters are really getting me down. They are calling for measurable snow to fall next week.

At one point in my life, I would have been jumping up and down excited about this news. Now, I am anxious and ready to take something to make myself sleep till it is all over with. If they are right and we really do get up to six inches of snow on the ground on Sunday night into Monday, I will be surprise and lots of area kids will be delighted.

Because this whole snow thing doesn't happen here very often, not many of us are prepared for it. We don't generally all have sleds in our garage or storage areas. We might not even have mittens or gloves. Some of us might not even know where our actual coat is at the time this piece goes to press. We might suspect it is in the trunk of our car where it has always been kept just in case there were some sort of emergency and it was needed. The emergency now is I don't want to go outside long enough to dig it out of the trunk.

Having grown up in this area, I don't have a lot of childhood memories of snow days. I know we had a few, but they were short lived or disastrous. I do remember one winter in the 1980s where we lost power for days and it was bitter cold and there was stuff on the ground. A lot of it was ice but there was some snow. During that time, and the other infrequent snow days, my mom would make what we call snow ice cream. If she were still alive, I would ask her how she made it.

Since I can't do that, I asked my Facebook friends and Natalie Blizzard Sims, no joke, that is really her name, gave me the following recipe:

"Just remember 1/2: 1/2 can evaporated milk, 1/2 cup white sugar, 1/2 tsp vanilla. Combine and add enough CLEAN snow to make the consistency you want. Won't be as dense as regular ice cream, but it's still good. Top with sprinkles"

She said she tried to add chocolate syrup once but just ended up with "some weird kind of thick chocolate milk."

So if they are right and if the snow does fall and if it stays around long enough to be able to find enough of it to work with, I hope many of you give this little recipe a try, especially if you have little ones at your house.

I do remember being very little and thinking my mom was filled with magic because she went outside and got stuff that fell from the sky and made something so amazing. And because she was a very cool mom, when I asked how she did it, she simply replied, "It's magic."

Of course, eventually I figured out how to actually make it and the science behind it all. But she wasn't fibbing about the magic. The magic is in the memories. And ounce per ounce those few batches of snow ice cream made by mom while she managed a house full of rowdy kids and dogs during what was usually a pain in her backside weather event, are worth more than all of the profits made off frozen treats sold in stores.