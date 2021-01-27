Good Morning: Watching D3 come together

One of the more rewarding aspects of this job is being able to see a story or project through from beginning to end. As a journalist I have a unique position a perspective to be able to watch some of these projects literally develop from the ground up.

The week, I got the ability to do just that with one of Denison's long-term projects: Designing Downtown Denison, which broke ground this week. While not an end, the project has certainly hit a milestone.

For nearly five years, the city has been working on a series of multi-million dollar set of improvements to Main Street that city officials help will help revitalize the area. And for the majority of this project, I've had something of a front row seat to it all.

I can remember when the city held the first few public meetings to determine what the communal vision for downtown was, and what it could be with a little love. I remember the side meetings that consultants had with stakeholders around downtown and the public that ultimately led to the first iteration of what the project has become today.

During the past five years, the project has changed to some degree. The city has broken the project into small phases, and long gone are the proposed back-in parking spots that proved to be ever unpopular with the vast majority of downtown stakeholders.

The project still has a long way to go. We are just now starting the construction of the first phase, in what could take many years to complete. With all that said, it still feels nice to be able to see project with something the city has pursued for so long.