Good Morning: A new year, a new you

I've never put much faith in the concept of New Year's resolutions. More often than not, the end up failing and little to nothing is gained.

Yet, here I am, yet again, making a promise to myself in the new year. You'd think I'd learn by now, but here I am, trying again.

It almost seems cliché, but one of my goals for 2021 is to get in better shape. Like many, I have promised myself to exercise and lose a little weight. Hopefully, I will be one of the ones to succeed this year.

I started with a whim, really. It was something I could do in free time that would be productive and could help better myself in the long run.

So far, I've been exercising consistently since the beginning of the year about 4 to 5 times a week. I don't try to overdo myself or go to far because I feel that is the best way to end up burned out and back where I began in the first place.

I set a similar goal last year with plans to do long, walks each week. This was going well until March and the start of the pandemic. After that point, my priorities for the year shifted.

I am trying again this year, but things have changed with the new normal. I still do not feel comfortable going out much, so I am trying to limit my exercises to things I can do inside my home.

As an apartment dweller, this also comes with the difficulty of finding exercises that I can do without disturbing my neighbors. I put down some exercise mats, and I've tried to limit myself to exercises without a lot of leg movement and stomping, but I am still looking for a more long-term solution.

So far, I've felt some immediate results. My energy levels feel more evened out, and I've felt better about myself. Here's hoping I can make it stick this time.