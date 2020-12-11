Good Morning: The Christmas list

It is the holiday season yet again, and with that comes one of my least favorite parts of the holidays: the moment my father asks me to create a Christmas wish list.

It usually happens around Thanksgiving, but this year I have procrastinated in getting back to him. Why? I never really know what to ask for.

I've said it before, but whenever someone puts me on the spot asks me what I need this time of year, I cannot think of anything immediately.

If I wasn't thinking about it, I am sure I could come up with a myriad of things, but when I stop to think about it, nothing comes to mind.

Then there is the difference between wanting and needing something. Right now, there isn't a lot I need, which leaves room for things that I'd want to have.

The problem this year is that there isn't a lot on that list either. Despite the problems of 2020, I've felt content in a lot of places. Really there isn't a lot I'd like to have right now either.

It is difficult to say, no and that it is the thought that matters.

So really, what do you get someone that neither wants nor need anything? That has been something my father has tried to answer for years now, and sometimes that is what leads to the best gifts. If I go in neither expecting or wanting anything, what I get generally is a surprise.

