Good Morning: Here's to 7 years

For the past seven years, I have been a part of the Herald Democrat news team and have worked each day to collect the news of the Texoma region.

My seventh anniversary with the paper quietly came and passed late last month. With everything going on these days, it felt like a bit of a footnote to the ongoing story, and it almost slipped my mind.

My time with the paper at times has felt infinitely shorter and infinitely longer than that. In those years, I primarily focused my attention on the city of Denison before transitioning to Sherman early last year.

Now, I cover both.

I joined the paper on Nov. 18, 2013, shortly after graduating from college as my first job in journalism. To this day, I can still remember that day quite well.

I started the day with some brief training and then started work writing stories. For my first day, I was assigned to cover the canvassing of election results from the November election. It was a fairly easy assignment, and I looking back I can tell my editors were looking for where exactly I would fit in the newsroom.

My early stories are a bit of old shame in a way. Despite going through college, I still was finding my voice as a writer back then and I can see that looking back. I had a tendency to overwrite stories, especially ones where I felt out of my depth. This was one of them.

It took me a while to develop the style I use today. Not every minute detail is always important for a firm understanding of the situation.

That night, I was tasked with covering the Sherman school board meeting. When all was said and done, I went home that day at nearly 11 p.m.

I was tired and barely made my way into bed. However, I felt accomplished in that first day.

