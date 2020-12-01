Good Morning: A socially-distanced Thanksgiving

Just because you are physically distant doesn't mean you are distant at heart.

Last week was difficult for a lot of people in many ways. The holidays themselves can always be difficult, but this year has been particularly challenging as many families were kept distant due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As I wrote in a previous column, my family elected not to meet up this year out of concern regarding the pandemic. However, that didn't keep up apart.

While we could not meet in person, my family got together this past week through the magic of the internet. As with many things this year, my family turned the traditional Thanksgiving meal into a Zoom meeting.

My father, aunts, uncles and cousins all gathered online Thursday in a joint call. My uncle even used a green screen to project a traditional dining room table behind himself to give the traditional feel of a family gathering.

However, it wasn't really needed, as I was just happy to see my family for the first time in nearly a year.

Many of us used the opportunity to eat the closest thing to a family meal we could in 2020. I, myself, got a plate of the traditional Thanksgiving staples; even though this year was different, it didn't need to taste different.

The whole meeting was shorter than I would have liked, but it brought exactly what a lot of people have been seeking — a sense of of normality in a strange time.

I got to see my family. While it wasn't in person, I will take what I can get.