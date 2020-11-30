GOOD MORNING: Eating ice cream in the snow

It is that time of year for my favorite type of ice cream. You see, my favorite ice cream is a seasonal flavor, and as weird as it seems, I prefer ice cream during the colder season more than I look for it during the warmer months.

Peppermint ice cream on a fall or winter day in a cone is a treat I only allow for myself three or four times when Blue Bell peppermint is available.

It reminds me of one particular October back when I was in middle school or high school. I was at my best friend's house in Sherman one day after school when we thought it would be a good idea to get some ice cream.

We grabbed two cones from her pantry and piled on the homemade vanilla — she didn't have any peppermint on that day. And, as we stepped outside to enjoy our treats on that cold day, it began to snow.

It was not a hard snow that would stick to the ground, but it definitely set an ambiance.

Now, every time I eat ice cream when it is cold outside, I think about that snow.

Maybe it is simply a child's wonder, but when I think about the Christmas season and the start of December, I think about snow and all that this season meant to me when I was a child. It is one of the many things that makes me feel young, innocent and less stressed about the need to be mature.

Since I am more mature, at every chance, I try to make those moments happen for my daughter. The other day I took her on a mommy date to get some frozen yogurt. We sat in the car and ate our treats and she told me scary stories. (Yes, she is a three year old that loves to tell scary stories.)

I hope she remembers that day just like I remember eating ice cream in the snow.

Do you have a favorite winter dessert memory? Or, do you have a memory from childhood that simply takes you away to a simpler time?

I would love to hear about it. And, I would love to hear about how you have worked to make sure others get the simple pleasures during a year filled with not so simple themes.

Happy birthday to Larry W. Ertel of Morgan. Happy anniversary Thurman and Gwen Rickerson of Spring.