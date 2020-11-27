GOOD MORNING: Grown up Christmas list

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

I don't know how many times I have written this, this year, but man what a year it has been. And it is finally in the home stretch.

Friday, like lots of other folks, I thought a lot about what I wanted to buy other people for Christmas this year. I have watched so many people struggle through health crisis of one kind or another this year and I would really like for them all to get healthy and stay healthy in the new year.

I started thinking about my favorite entertainment for this time of the year. I read "A Christmas Carol" every year and watch as many of the movies made from that book as possible. I also love "It's A Wonderful Life" and i think those two works of art speak so soundly to me because the talk about what what we should be trying to give each other this time of the year.

Presents are great, but they don't really fill up the void that the rest of the year can hollow out in the human soul. And man this year has been a John Deer of a hole digger for a lot of folks.

I would encourage anyone who is thinking that they can't go on in the world, that it is just too much for them to bear to please re think that. Help can be as close as a phone call away. The number to call for that help is 800-273-8255. If you don't feel like talking, they will text with you to help you find the courage and a plan to hang on to the most precious gift of all — life.

I know that got a little serious for a moment, but it has been a seriously serious year for many folks. This virus has us all wound up in knots in one way or another and that election like to wore a hole through most of our thinking caps and every last nerve some of us had.

The vaccines are on the horizon and the election is done so 2021 sounds like it could be a much brighter year, for a lot of us. Sure there is a LOT of work left to be done to rebuild, but we are Americans and we are good at working hard to help each other rebuild. We just have to remember that mankind is our business and each and everyone of us was put here for a reason. Each of us plays a role in the lives of more people than we could ever begin to count and need to pay attention to that role and make sure that we help when we can. It doesn't always have to be some grand overwhelming help i

So my last thing on the grown up Christmas list is for us all to do what we can to brighten this holiday season for one another. It would be awesome to see generosity of spirit taking over the airwaves and the communication platforms. It would be so nice if for just one month people could follow the "if you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all" rule when it comes to speaking out about other people's lives. That would sure be nice.

Happy birthday Saturday to Frances Akin of Sanger; Mary Summerhill of McAllister, Montana; and David Miller of Denison. Happy birthday Sunday to Colton McQueen of Sherman and Joan Jaresh of Howe. Happy birthday Monday to Mary Hunter of St. Albans, Vermont; Carolyn Cooper of Pheonix; and Lon Kurtzman of Folsom, California.