Good Morning: My Black Friday traditions

In many ways, the holidays are about tradition for a lot of people and families, for that matter. Every person has their own tradition this time of year, be it getting together with friends and family over Thanksgiving dinner, or gathering for Christmas.

One of my own personal and professional traditions is coming up this weekend, and honesty, I don't know what it will look like this year.

For the past six years, I have covered Black Friday for the Herald Democrat. Some have called me a masochist for choosing to do this each year, others simply don't understand

The true answer is simply the opportunity to people watch. I am not there for shopping or any part of the shopping holiday. I am simply there to observe and watch.

From the crowd of friends who are skipping from store to store with an itinerary of what to get where, to the harried retail employee keeping shelves stocked, everyone has a story and it all builds into the greater picture.

While the reasons and stories have changed over the years, my route has mostly remained the same over the years. I usually start in Sherman Town Center some time around dawn. Unlike some of the shoppers, I see no reason to start at 4 or 5 a.m.

After talking with people waiting for stores to open, I will usually move onto one of the local department stores where I have will talk to one of the managers. I learned this year that one of my long-term sources has retired, so this part of my tradition may change this year.

For that matter, a lotof things about my traditions may change in 2020. There are so many things that are different about this year that make it near impossible to predict what the day will look like. That said, I am curious to see how it goes

Happy birthday to John Corbett of Denison. Happy anniversary to Paul and Carol Jennings of Denison, 62 years.