American Girl Dolls has an 80s doll like OMYG!

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

You all, sometimes you see something on social media that just hits you right in the gut. That happened to be Sunday when I was surfing around and saw that the American Girl Doll collection has put out an 80s doll.

Her name is Courtney and she is adorable. I don't know how I feel about it, but I feel a lot about it.

On the one hand, the 80s just seem about 20 years ago to me in my head. I mean I know how long it has actually been, but I kind want to faint when I really do the math. So, I don't do it very often.

I graduated high school in the 1980s. I would be all coy about saying that but there are about a hundred folks in Whitesboro who know the exact date, so what's the point. And, it is weird to see all of these things pointing that out as a long time ago.

American Girl dolls are supposed to teach how girls have been making a difference all throughout history. As a journalist, I know that everyday is part of history, but I don't feel old enough to be part of history.

I feel like American Girl folks should have sent out some warning to ladies my age to tell us they were about to throw us into the same pot with women from the 50s and 60s. I guess we should have taken the hint when they issued the 1970s doll named Julie. I loved that doll. Her "peace" shirt and braided hair were right on point and it made me think about the clothes my mom wore when I was very, very young.

In a few decades, they will put out the 2020 doll. She will come with a mask and all kinds of stay-at-home art projects to complete. She will have a home school room with her desk and computer for her Zoom lessons and her mother will be working from home while trying to help her with her homeschooling. She will also have her own social media accounts and have a serious book about the danger of cyber bullying.

She may even come with quarantine holiday package that shows how girls in 2020 decorated for and celebrated holidays at home instead of going to grandma's house. Maybe the little fake table that comes with it will have grandma reading " The Night Before Christmas" via Zoom to all of her grandchildren.

It is both fun and a little heartbreaking to try to think about how younger generations and their offspring are going to view what is going on in our world today. Heck, it's hard to figure out what I think about it, and I am living in it.

Happy birthday to Kyla Neal of Denison; Hugh Maxwell, Alvin Gray and Terry Green, all of Sherman and Treva Bell of Bedford.