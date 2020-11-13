Good Morning: What will Thanksgiving look like this year?

In many ways, 2020 has shaken up the norms and the status quo of a lot of things that are taken for granted. The COVID-19 pandemic has led me, and I believe a lot of people, to reassess and reevaluate many thing in our daily lives.

This may include how we celebrate the holidays as the end of the year quickly approaches. In short, holiday gatherings may look significantly different this year than they have in holidays past.

As of right now, my family does not plan to hold a big gathering for Thanksgiving this year. Multiple members of the family expressed concerns about getting together this year.

This will not be the first Thanksgiving that we haven't gathered, and it isn't something that I am horribly torn up about.

I've used the term unprecedented countless times to describe the current state of things, and will continue to do so because it fits. With that, things are going to be different from anything we've experienced, so things like the holidays are bound to be different.

If it means that I can keep myself and family safe, I am willing to make the sacrifice of not being able to eat a warm meal with them.

The question then becomes what do I do with my Thanksgiving?

I wrote last year that I was unable to travel for Thanksgiving dinner. Instead, a group of my friends, who were in a similar situation, got together for a potluck lunch in what has grown to be called "Friendsgiving" in recent years. Given the circumstances, I don't think that will be in the cards either this year.

As with many things this year, I could always take my Thanksgiving meal online and hold a Zoom thanksgiving meal with my friends and loved ones. It certainly wouldn't be the strangest thing to come out of 2020.

I could spend my Thanksgiving giving back to others, perhaps by volunteering with a local food bank or other organization that is providing meals to those in need.

More than likely though, I will probably spend it with my father, albeit in a socially distant Thanksgiving. In years past, we have started the Thanksgiving holiday with a hike or run, and that is certainly one way we can be together while staying apart.

