Good Morning: Is it fall yet?

I've always heard the saying, "If you don't like the weather in Texas, all you need to do is wait a few minutes." While this is certainly true, as we've seen in recent days, I just wish Mother Nature would decide what season it is.

As a life-long resident of Texas, I am well aware that the concept of consistent weather (aside from it being hot) is a foreign concept, but some days I am not even quite sure what season it is.

In many cases, the sheer concept of seasons seems like more of a recommendation for Mother Nature rather than a hard and fast rule.

Is it fall yet? Is fall even a thing here, or do we just transition directly from summer to winter? Up until a few weeks ago, it felt like it could have been the dying days of summer, if it wasn't for the fact that it as mid-October? Then only a few days later, I see warnings about possible frost across North Texas.

I could have believed that it was the middle of winter last week when we had the cold and miserable rains that rolled through the area. However, once again, it was only October and the true winter was still ahead of us all.

And here I am today, sitting in front of a fan as I write this piece.

I saw a meme recently that described a myriad of seasons that Texas sees, ranging from the traditional four to others like, "second summer," "surprise summer" and "false fall." It would be funny if there wasn't some truth to it.

I just wish there was some consistency with our weather patterns some times. I dream of the day when I came full transition into wearing long sleeves without regretting it the next day when temperatures jump back up into the 70s or lower 80s.

However, I don't think those days have quite come yet.

