Good Morning: Make your vote count

Jerrie Whiteley / Herald Democrat

On my goodness, it is finally here. Today is election day 2020. Is it just me or did it feel like this day has been slowing coming for the last billion years?

Those who are registered to vote but have not done so have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to make their way to one of the vote centers in Grayson County.

I hope those who are eligible to vote have done so or are going to do so, and everyone takes this opportunity to thank the folks who are working the polls. Most of them are volunteers. They are the backbone of this process and should be treated with respect, dignity and even cheerfulness whenever possible. Greet them like an old friend (socially distanced old friends of course) and let them know they are appreciated.

If you have voted, maybe call up your friends and ask if anyone needs a ride to the polls or if they need you to watch their children while they go vote. Just be neighborly about the whole thing with everyone in the process. If you see someone who is likely to be voting for someone you are not supporting, just think that your vote will cancel theirs and walk away with a smile on your face.

Most of all today, I think we should all take the time to say a little prayer of thanks to those who have come before us and fought, and even died, so that we would all have the rights we do today. We should do that not as Democrats or Republicans or Independents or Green Partiers, but as Americans. This is a very American thing going on today and just the act of doing it should unite us. We should all feel proud to take part in this process and know that by doing so, we have spoken mind about the situation.

I know some cities are worried about the outcome of this election. Stores have been boarded up and people are worried about violence. I am not worried about that here. I know my neighbors and community members and I know that even if we are very unhappy with the way things end up, we know that is not the fault of local shop owners. Those folks shouldn't feel the brunt of any anger that may result from the election. They are just people like you and me trying to make a living for their families. They have no more input in the outcome of the election than any of us and should not have to pay for the outcome with their property or well being.

But I don't have to say that here in Grayson County, Texas because we know that here. We understand how to win and lose with grace and dignity. And I am going to go to bed tonight knowing that my home community reacted to whatever happens with the spirit of community and unity that we have learned over the years working side by side to make our hometowns the kind of places people want to live and work and build their lives.

