Good Morning: The problem with adaptations

There is a certain kind of mixture of anticipation and dread unlike any other that comes when a favorite form of media takes the transition to the silver screen. From books to video games to television shows, there is always hope that an adaptation will live up to and stay true to the source material.

However, this week I was left disappointed when trailers for the movie adaptation for my favorite video game came out.

Earlier this week, Hollywood released the first trailers for "Monster Hunter," and I barely recognized what I saw.

For those who are not familiar, the series of games pits players or teams of players against giants beasts in epic-styled fights that can at times take upward of an hour to complete. The eponymous monsters can range from the size of a large vehicle all the way up to some the size of a building or larger. Then there is you, a single person trying to take them down with primitive weapons.

The whole feel of the series comes across as a hunter-gatherer society, with much of the hunting gear, including swords, bows and hammers, made from materials scavenged during a hunting trip.

This is not what I got in the trailer.

While I did get the giant beasts, which did look impressive on the big screen, nothing else screamed "Monster Hunter."

Instead, what I got was what appeared to be a group of modern soldiers, with vehicles, guns explosives and the like taking on the giant monsters. I don't remember fight dragons with a rocket launcher. I missed have missed that part.

The story seems to involve some sort of time travel subplot, but it seems to go against the main theme of the series.

I know some book series can get the same treatment, but it seems more prevalent for games. Sonic the Hedgehog is a rare example of one that worked, and that only came after significant changes from the original designs.

However, for every success there seems to be a dozen or more failures. It is to the point that I sometimes think it might be better if these stories stayed in their original medium.

