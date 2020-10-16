GOOD MORNING: Watching other people clean celebrities' houses

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Recently, I fell into a trap on Netflix called, "The Home Edit." Before I get too far, let me say that I like the show and the hosts. I love seeing how they tame clutter and rejuvenate older spaces.

So why did I call it a trap?

Because it is basically a whole show that is an ad for organization products. These gals spend the entire show preaching about how certain products can magically change our lives.

Now, who doesn't want that? I do.

I would love to have a completely organized, spotless home. I would. But, I am not willing to for over either the time or the money to make that happen on a continuing basis. Don't get me wrong, no one would be in any danger of being crushed beneath piles of dirty laundry or dishes in my home.

I am not an episode of "Hoarders: Sherman edition" waiting to happen. But, I am not inviting the Queen of England or Martha Stewart over here without a major cleaning either.

I think it is perfectly fine for most of us to live most of our lives in that "in between" area. On episode after episode, I watched as perfectly accomplished people talked about what a disaster their space was.

Some were being truthful, but some were just being sold a load of goods. This idea that our refrigerators should look like the ones at the grocery store? Folks, that's just a load of marketing go crazy, and, consumerism run amuck.

I did like the episodes where they talked to parents about ways to help their children learn to handle their own clutter. Most families need that advice. Most don't need to be told the best thing to do is go out and buy more clear bins and turntables and bags.

I do agree that clear bids make it easier to see what is inside. I do not agree that if whatever you are currently using for storage is still in good condition and working, it should be thrown out and new clear bins should be purchase. Put a label on it. Take a photo of what is inside and stick it to the outside.

There, I have just saved you $100.

One major issue I have with the show is that they are inconsistent. One woman was told she had too many cooking utensils while a famous designer was told she shouldn't worry about compulsively buying gigantic purses that could serve as people carriers.

They snark at a pasta scoop but built a parking garage for a two-year-old child who had enough ride on toys to support a good sized daycare. All the while, they are talking about the need to edit stuff. So here is the upswing of the episodes I watched, if one is of average or below average wealth, one needs to trim down on everything to keep things neat and organized.

If one is super wealthy, then just hire them to throw money at the problem in the form of clear bids and baubles.

I will hand it to them, they found their way to make their millions, it just seems it comes at the cost of others who are simply trying to keep their families and lives running smoothly.

Maybe I would like the show better if there wasn't so much product placement? I would like to see them do a room without sending someone to the store for something.

