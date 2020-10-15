Good Morning: Getting in the Halloween spirit

Over the last few days, I've been trying to get myself in the right mood for the season, specifically Halloween. With so much going on this year, it has been difficult to get into the spirit of things, pun fully intended.

I tried getting myself in the right mood over the weekend by watching movies. However, this instead got me thinking; what is the best movie for Halloween?

I am not sure there is a definitive answer to this question as I think it varies from person to person. Different people are looking for different things from the season ranging from mild chills to abject horror.

I know a friend who swears by Hocus Pocus as a perennial Halloween ritual. The season isn't quite the same without Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, I suppose.

Another common staple for the holiday has been The Nightmare before Christmas. The stop-motion film follows the Pumpkin King Jack Skellington, who grows bored leading the festivities around Halloween and decides to try his hand at another holiday, with expected results.

To this day causes just as many arguments about if it is a Christmas movie as Die Hard does.

Others go with your traditional horror films that are too numerous to list without leaving out some gems.

Another close friend prefers a more recent recent entry: Tucker and Dale Vs. Evil. Unlike the first two entries, the movie is closer to traditional horror. However, it turns many of the traditional horror cliches on their head by featuring a pair hillbillies who go out to a secluded who go out to a secluded cabins in the woods and are terrorized by college students.

As for me, I am am not quite sure what I am looking for, but I feel it is somewhere in the middle between all of these. While the holiday does bring out the fear in people, others find the humor in it all. After all, you can't spell slaughter without laughter.

Happy birthday to Charlotte Hain and Mable Lyons, both of Sherman and Rick Akin of Aubrey.