Voting in Texas during the pandemic: Everything you need to know about the 2020 general election

MANDI CAI, CARLA ASTUDILLO, YASMEEN KHALIFA AND CATHERINE DELAURA

Texas Tribune

The last day to register to vote was Oct. 5.

Is there a way to confirm whether I’m registered to vote?

The Texas secretary of state’s website will tell you whether you’re registered if you log in using one of these three ways:

Providing your Texas driver’s license number and date of birth

Providing your first and last names, date of birth and what county you reside in

Providing your date of birth and Voter Unique Identifier, which appears on your voter registration certificate

The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Oct. 23.

The deadline for mail-in ballots to be returned to the county is Nov. 3.

When do I need to drop off or mail an application?

Applications can be dropped off in person at your county elections office before the start of early voting, which begins Oct. 13 for the general election. Mailed applications must be received by the early voting clerk in your county by Oct. 23.

When do I need to mail my ballot by?

The deadline for mail-in ballots to be returned to the county is Election Day, which is Nov. 3. If they’re postmarked by 7 p.m. that day, they’ll be counted if they’re received by the county on Nov. 4 by 5 p.m.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends that Texans ask for mail-in ballots no later than 15 days ahead of that due date and that they drop completed ballots in the mail a week before the deadline.

For this election, absentee ballots can also be delivered to the county clerk’s office in person with a valid form of ID as soon as they’re completed and before the close of voting on Election Day. You should reach out to your county to find out when and where your county is allowing ballot drop-offs.

Completed ballots from military or overseas voters are accepted if they're received by Nov. 9. (Those voters go through a different ballot request and return process.)

Early voting runs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 30.

Where am I allowed to vote early?

Voters can cast ballots at any polling location in the county where they are registered to vote. Early voting locations can be found on the Texas secretary of state’s website two days before early voting begins on Oct. 13.

Who is eligible to vote early?

Anyone who is registered to vote may vote early, but it must be done in person unless you qualify to vote by mail.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

Are polling locations the same on Election Day as they are during early voting?

Not always. It’s recommended to check the open polling locations in your area before you head to cast your ballot. In some counties, Election Day voting may be restricted to locations in your designated precinct. Other counties allow voters to cast their ballot at any polling place on Election Day.