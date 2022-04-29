Third DWI, bond jumping gets Sanger man 3 decades in prison

John Wesley Hardin, 37, of Sanger, was sentenced to 34 years in prison for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense recently.

A news release from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said Hardin was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for bond jumping and failure to appear. The sentences that will run concurrently resulted from a plea agreement with the District Attorney’s Office.

Hardin was sentenced by Judge Larry Phillips of the 59th District Court.

The release said the case began on August 25, 2019, when Tioga Police observed a vehicle driving erratically on U.S. 377 at 2:45 a.m.

"A traffic stop was conducted and officers immediately observed open containers and the smell of alcohol inside the vehicle. The defendant was subjected to a battery of standardized field sobriety tests which he failed. Hardin was arrested and transported to a local hospital where he refused to provide a specimen of either his breath or blood. A search warrant was obtained for his blood which was later sent to the D.P.S. Crime Laboratory. The blood results came back at over three times the legal limit. The case was indicted by a Grayson County Grand Jury; however, the defendant failed to appear for court in December of 2019," the release said.

Hardin was then indicted for bond jumping and was arrested again in March of 2022.

“This defendant is a habitual DWI offender. In 2016 he was sentenced to 15 years in prison in Denton County for another felony DWI. In fact, he was on parole for that felony DWI when he committed this crime in Grayson County,” said Assistant GC District Attorney Matt Rolston.