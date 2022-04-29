Neblett’s Dynamite Drummers celebrate 15 years

SISD

Dynamite Drummers past and present gathered Thursday night for a reunion performance as the music group marked 15 great years during Neblett Elementary’s Arts Night.

“Kids are always really excited about it,” said Priscilla Burns, Neblett music teacher and Dynamite Drummers director. “It combines physical activity and teamwork, and it’s a lot of fun for kids.”

The Drummers started in 2007 after Burns, who was teaching at what was then Perrin Elementary, saw a performance by another school’s drumming group. After talking to Linda Salinas, then the Perrin principal, the rights to the program were purchased from its creator, Kevin Strang at Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.

“At the time, we did not have drumming tables or anything,” Burns said, who was a third grade teacher at the time. “So we practiced in an empty classroom and used desks and textbooks on top of them.”

The program caught fire at the school, and parents pitched in to construct a long, folding drumming table for the group. The first year, the group numbered at 20 students. This year, it numbers nearly 70.

“I remember the first Arts Night when Neblett first opened when the kids performed ‘Thriller,’” Burns said. “They had headbands and makeup, and we even had a smoke machine. The parents were cheering for them like they were rockstars.”

This was before the Dynamite Drummers made community appearances. Since then, they have held performances big and small around Sherman, including appearances at Maroon Mania and Battle of the Ax.

“It’s one thing to practice, and it’s fun,” Burns said. “But it’s really exciting to get out and show what you’ve learned to your family and your community.”

At the 2017 Neblett Arts Night when the Drummers celebrated 10 years, a similar reunion performance was held, and shirts were made, listing the name of every student who had been a Drummer.

“You don’t even think about this until you see the names, but there’s so many families whose oldest brother or sister was a Drummer,” Burns said. “I can think of one right now who has five children, and all of them have been Drummers.”

A set of songs connect all current and former Drummers as Burns teaches it every year on top of any new song the current Drummers might add.

“It’s so that when we have an event like this and we have those kids come back from years ago, it’s just like riding a bike,” Burns said. “It takes them just a second to remember it.”

Sherman Middle School sixth grader Aiden Kirk returned to play in the reunion performance. He watched the Drummers perform through his years at Neblett, and he joined the Drummers in the fourth grade “because it looked like so much fun.”

“Ms. Burns made it more fun,” Kirk said. “Another teacher would have said, do this, but Ms. Burns really got into it.”

Now in the percussion line at SMS, he was excited to perform back at his former elementary school.