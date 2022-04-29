DHS Texas Scholars celebrate success

DISD

For the first time since the pandemic hit in 2020, Denison High School’s 2022 Texas Scholars were able to gather with school and community leaders at Loy Park’s Mayor Arena to celebrate an important academic achievement: the successful completion of the more rigorous high school curriculum as recommended by the State of Texas. Sponsored and hosted annually by the Denison Education Foundation and the Denison Chamber of Commerce, the students were awarded Texas Scholars medals following the traditional hamburger picnic.

“We are all incredibly appreciative and proud of the fine young people you are, of the choices you made to work hard and take the tough courses…and of your determination to become successful and productive citizens,” said DHS Principal Dr. Cavin Boettger. “We have no doubt that you will continue to impact our world in so many positive and meaningful ways.”

The DHS Class of 2022 Texas Scholars are: Noah Abu Sarris, Joel Aguilar, Brooke Ainsworth, Ian Francis Akers, Allyson Marie Ard, Jose David Ariza, Lukas Baca, Marlon Balderas, Simeon Cole Banks, Iosimar Barron, Amia Bazaldua, Eden Becker, Lilith Bergland, Abigail Katherine Blunt, Addison Branum, Rachel Christine Brock, Soraya Brown, Dakota Fitzgerald Buttrill, Rachel Carapia Leon, Caleb Chitwood, Annaka Clark, David Michael Clark, Kamryn Jade Cole, Dylan Michael Coley, Christian Collum, Willow Conner, Bailey Jo Cook, Corey Craig, Mackenzie Crockett, Baileigh Janai Davis, Michael Deering, Gabriel Denson, Chloe Dawn Deweber, John Richard Dornstadter, Roni Douda, Hunter Cole Dutton, Jesse Estrada, Jakalen Dreshun Fields, Kannon Tyler Finch, Logan Fisher, Alexis Maria Flatten, Melissa Flores, Jennifer Garay Santos, Giovanni Garcia, Kaiser Ewan Garner, Isaiah Geesey, Moriah Geesey, Remington Doc Gibson, William Forrest Gillespie, Elizabeth Gonzalez Ortiz, Alice Hannah Gouge, Axton Grams, Victoria Rahe Greenhaw, Hannah Grinspan, Natalie Haden, James Ross Hall, Ashlinn Hamilton, Lyrik Dacie-Laine Hanson, Mason Hanson, Jackson Harris, Jaydin Harris, Lukus Harris, Kemberly Harvey, Shellby Harwell, Aiden Lloyd Hearn, Joseph Michael Henderson, Hunter Mathew Henson, Jacqueline Hiberd, David Michael Holder Emerson, Drew Abigail House, Blayn Hubert, Sophia Leonor Huffman, Samuel Leigh Jackson, Alexis Lynn Jenkins, De’Teaurean Johnson, Peyton Johnson, Alexi Jordan, Jenna King, Chloe Koberowski, Kale Landers, Cyrena Louis, Cooper Mackay, Avery Martin, Katelynn Martinez, Landry Massenburg, Braden Maxwell, James McClure, Lucy Caroline McManus, Paige McMillan, Michael McVeigh, Anterrion Medrano, Andrew Meek, Joseph Moody, Joshua Gabriel Morales-Vines, Christopher Muir, Kaleigh Neff, Logan O’Kray, Mackenzie O’Rear, Dashae Owen, Madison Patterson, Brilee Ann Payne, Jawon Peele, Addyson Cate Perkins, Haidyn Peterson, Cody Pierce, Maggie Pierson, Tenley Powell, Danielle Prater, Caleb Pridemore, Zaidan Ramey, Lus Ramirez, Anahy Ramirez Avila, Aubry Redwine, Hope Rhoads, Grace Rhodes, Ainsleigh Richardson, Brian Richardson, Lily Robinson, Eric Rosas, Samantha Ross, Crystal Sanchez, Jayson Schafer, Jaidyn Schutes, Lauren Sexton, Halie Sharp, Faith Shaw, Mary Siems, Ahjaleigh Smith, Conner Smith, Raven Smith, Luke Sparlin, Benjamin Robert Speed, Noah Stegman, Hannah Stone, Lisa Nichole Sutherland, Mackenzie Thompson, Saray Torres, Caitlyn Trobaugh, Allison Turner, Yasmina Ultsch, Luis Velasquez Avila, Logan Voight, Asher Wagner, William Wallis, Jude Walters, Peyton Williams, Brendan Wolf, Tanner Woods and Jocelyn Zepeda.