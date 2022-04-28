Refocusing resources: Opening of new outpatient to open doors for future of TMC

Since its opening at the corner of U.S. Highway 75 and FM 691 nearly 13 years ago, Texoma Medical Center has seen significant growth both physically and in operations. While these expansions have focused on the main hospital building, continued growth is now forcing the hospital to expand outside of its footprint.

This week, officials with TMC and parent company Universal Health Services unveiled the latest expansion of the medical facility when they held a grand opening for its new ambulatory care center. The new facility, located just south of the main building, will focus on smaller scale, outpatient services and free up resources in the main hospital.

"So, you can see we are just maxed out. We are having to work nights and weekends for surgeries," TMC CEO Ron Seal said this week. "By having this facility, we will be able to offload the shorter outpatient surgeries to this facility."

The new outpatient center is located in the third floor of the recently-opened Texoma Medical Plaza II building, which also houses Texas Oncology on the first floor. The center is expected to start taking patients in May with three of its four operating rooms read for surgical use.

The need for the new facility comes amid continued demand for hospital and surgical services across the region, hospital officials. On average, a operating room can see about 1,000 surgeries each year. However, with TMC, its 12 operating rooms handle about 16,000 surgeries each year, Seal said.

"We needed to expand the ORs because of the growth we're experiencing here because of your support for our facility," Seal said. "This gave us the opportunity to expand into the outpatient setting, this ambulatory surgery center."

By moving many routine surgeries and operations to the outpatient center, Seal said the main hospital campus can shift its focus and resources into handling longer, more involved surgeries.

"With the population growth continuing in the community and Texoma Medical Center being recognized as a regional referral center, our volumes continue to grow," TMC COO Matthew Malinak said. "So, what this allows is a little more capacity in the main hospital for us."

For Malinak, the opening of the new facility represents a bit of a return. Malinak was with TMC when it started the process of developing the surgical center about five years ago, but left the hospital for a sister facility some time in development. Now, he has returned in time to see the project through to completion.

Seal noted that there could be a challenge in fully staffing the facility with the current job market and a high demand on healthcare workers. However, he said the facility has already had many applications and some staff at TMC have expressed willingness to work at both facilities.

Hospital officials said the building was developed so that it has room to grow for future uses. During tours of the facility this week, portions of the third floor appears to be built out as a shell and were not fully outfitted yet.

"We have opportunity and are in the works of expanding our physician offices on the third floor next to the surgery center," Malinak said. "Then on the second floor it's completely available and open for lease."