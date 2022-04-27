TCOG to offer assistance with water payments

TCOG has funding available to assist with restoration of household water services for residents of Collin, Cooke, Denton, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt and Rockwall counties.

At a recent meeting of the Texoma Council of Governments Board of Directors, the organization agreed to help administer the program which has up to $1,883,370 to spend on direct services to those in need of help with their water payments.

In a document in the agenda packet for the meeting, Energy Services Director Judy Fullylove said the local contract amount is actually for $2,485,990.00 which includes money for direct services to water providers as well as $276,210 for outreach and $326,410 for administrative costs like salaries, benefits and indirect costs.

The program is funded through the Consolidated Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 for emergency water and wastewater assistance. The funds are paid directly to the water provider as long as TCOG has a vendor services agreement with that provider. Fullylove said that some of the smaller service providers in the area decided not to join the program because in order for a person to receive help, they have to have a disconnect notice and some of those smaller systems don't issue disconnect notices. They simply work with people to get the bill paid off.

Those who are eligible to receive help under the program include, "elderly persons age 60 and above; persons with disabilities and households with children five years of age or under. The income eligibility requirement to get help under the program is 150% of federal poverty level.

Applications for calendar year 2022 can be found by visiting the TCOG website at www.tcog.com/energy/apply or calling (903) 893-2161 opt. 5 Water Assistance Available.

Documents that people will need to apply for the assistance include a photo ID, a birth certificate, proof of income and a disconnect notice.