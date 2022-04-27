SISD launches new program aimed at creating pathway for underserved groups

For many fields, the start of a strong career begins with a quality education — even if it does not include a four-year college degree. The Sherman Independent School District plans to start a new program aimed at providing that education to those least likely to earn a bachelors degree.

District administrators unveiled plans this week for its new Pathways in Technology Early College High School program, also known a P-Tech. The new program aims to create a pathway for students to earn an associate's degree or industry certification in high-paying fields while also earning their high school degree at no cost to the student.

"P-Tech is...an innovating open-enrollment high school that allows students least likely to attend college an opportunity to receive both a high school degree and a credential or an associate's degree," said Tamy Smalskas, SISD assistant superintendent of student support and engagement. "The hallmark of the P-Tech model is its career focus and the provision of work-based learning."

The program is the latest effort by area educators and districts to lower barriers toward attending college or earning a certificate. Late last year, Grayson College, who will partner with SISD for P-Tech, announced its Grayson Promise program which will cover the costs above student aid for qualifying students.

This program will specifically target those who historically are the least likely to attend college upon graduation and are considered at risk for dropping out of high school or underprivileged groups. The goal for the program will take students from their freshman year to receiving their high school degree and then certifications within six years.

For its inaugural run in fall 2023, Sherman's P-Tech program will focus on a variety of health-science fields including phlebotomists and emergency medical technicians, among others. Other programs across the country have focused on other topics and paths, including tech-oriented fields.

The program will have the district partner with Grayson College and industry partners to provide the certification or degree. SISD will start the program with partnerships with Carrus Health, Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center, Texoma Medical Center and Baylor Scott & White to provide work-based training as a part of the education.

A key feature of the program will be memorandums of understanding with these industry partners to provide easy access for participating students to find jobs in these fields. Graduates from the program will be given first opportunity for interviews with these partners for openings, Smalskas said.

Current plans call for the program to launch next fall, meaning the current seventh grade class will be the first to have access to it. The next year will be spent planning and setting up the local program with area partners. The start up will be funded utilizing bonus funds the district received from its college and career readiness ratings, Smalskas said.

"We will work into our budget in four years to have four full-time core dual-credit teachers to not only teach the core P-Tech courses but also the core-dual credit courses right here in Sherman," she said.