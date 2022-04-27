Health Department WIC employee to get specialized dietetic training

Grayson County commissioners Tuesday approved a program that will allow the GC Health Department to offer some advanced training to one of their own in exchange for an agreement to use that new certification at work for the county for three years.

GC Health Director Amanda Ortez told commissioners the agreement will allow the Grayson County Health Department's Women, Infants and Children Division to send an employee, who meets the Texas WIC Dietetic Internship qualifications, and is accepted into the program, through the upcoming 2023 internship class.

That class will run from January through August of 2023.

To get that training paid for by the state, Ortez said the employee will have to promise to work for the county for an additional three years using the information in the GCHD. She sad the county has done this in the past but at that time the work commitment was only two years. She said the extra year will provide better continuity for the GCHD.

Additionally, Ortez said it is best that the county take advantage of this program now.

"After this year, the (next) class will require a master's degree in order to enter. This time it requires a bachelor's in nutrition to enter the program," she said.