The TI effect: Expansion could put 'downward pressure' on water rates

The nearly $30 billion expansion of Texas Instruments facilities in Sherman could put "downward pressure" on water rates in coming years, Sherman city officials said this month.

The speculation on water and sewer infrastructure is the latest of many impacts that from the expansion that the city is considering as it heads into its annual budget season.

"We expect that having large customers like this will actually put downward pressure on the rates otherwise. Now, I am not saying we are going to lower our water rates and sewer rates by this amount," City Manager Robby Hefton said. "All I am saying is whereas 30,000 new water customers would put upward pressure on rate, large customers using the same amount as 30,000 customers puts downward pressure on the rate."

TI announcement shifts rate estimates

In late November, TI announced that Sherman would be the location of a new $30 billion four-phase production facility that would allow for a modernization of products from its Sherman plants. While the news of the plant brought excitement from expected growth, revenue and jobs it also brought with it a need for infrastructure and other improvements.

The announcement came only months after the city completed its year-long study on its water rates that recommended a 4-5 percent increase on residential rates each year to pay for needed expansions of services and other upgrades to the system. This would coincide with projects valued between $150 million and $250 million that the city expects to pursue in the same timeframe.

One year later, those estimates and projected rate increases may no longer reflect Sherman and it's ongoing development, Hefton said, based on the sheer size of the project and its expected demand. Earlier this year, the city estimated that once all for phases of the project are complete TI will use about 14 million gallons of water each day — about half of the city's current capacity.

With that in mind, the city is consulting with Wildan, who conducted the first rate study, to update it with the new information on TI. These updated projections are expected to be completed in time for the city's budget retreat over the summer.

"They are baking into their calculations the impacts of our growth and TI," Hefton said. "So, while we don't have details on what impacts all of these things are going to have on our structure, we do have some good maybe anecdotal evidence about what impact that's going to have."

"While I don't expect that (rate increase) to go to zero; I do expect the number just based on what we've talked about to be less than that four to five percent," he added.

While the needed infrastructure improvements could led to high bond debt by the city, Hefton argued that the growth from TI and the revenue it generates for Sherman should be able to sustain that expense.

"In theory we could cut a large water user's rate in half and still pay the bills even with this additional debt service because their incremental costs in providing that service are much lower," he said.

Impact fees for TI remain in question

Outside of water and sewer rates, Sherman city officials are still determining the fees that will be assessed to TI for its demand on city infrastructure. In late 2020, adopted impact fees as a way of financing infrastructure improvements by assessing fees to new development based on their use and demand on city resources.

While the fees have been in place for over a year, the TI project represents one of the first large-scale projects that will use the city's fee structure. Sherman Director of Development Services Rob Rae said many of the details needed to calculate the fees have yet to be released and will come through the design and engineering of the project.

One of the more nuanced impacts to calculate for TI is the fee that will be assessed for road infrastructure. Rae said that there are default fees that can be used for restaurants, retail and other uses, however the TI project is a significantly large scope and specialized use, Rae said.

Other impacts, including water and sewer impacts, are easier to calculate, Rae said. These fees will be directly based on the size of the water meter or meters installed at the facility.

