Bryan County History: Celebrating graduation

Bryan County Genealogy Library

The word prom is short for promenade, a leisurely walk taken in order to be seen by others. Similar to the debutante balls of earlier times, today’s proms are social events unequaled by any other in the school year. The night often includes fancy limos, elaborately decorated ballrooms, live bands, expensive clothing, and the crowning of a king and queen. Hundreds of photos and videos are taken for social media.

It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly when the prom became a part of celebrating graduation. There are mentions of college proms as early as the late 1800s. However, the most common way for high school students to celebrate was with food, at a “junior-senior” banquet. Dancing was sometimes enjoyed after the meal, but it wasn’t until the twenties that dances were planned as separate events. Controversy sometimes accompanied their sanction. In 1922 Caddo parents met with the school board to discuss the junior-senior banquet and dance. The dance was voted down by the board (3-2). However, a later article said the banquet was held at the Royal Hotel; Miss Juanita Rogers furnished the music. There were speakers, and games, “then several of the guests danced for a while”.

Traditionally the junior class hosted the banquet and had plays, beauty contests, and talent shows earlier in the year for financing. The Caddo Herald reported banquets in 1916-1921. However, some schools cancelled their 1918 banquets and donated their estimated expenses to the war effort.

The crowning of a “king and queen” is an iconic prom event. In the past, queens were often voted on much earlier in the year as a fund raiser. Classes voted on their nominees, then everyone in town was encouraged to vote for their favorite. In 1922 votes were a penny each and the contest lasted a month. In 1931 Lois Arnold was the “senior queen” and also the football queen of Caddo. In 1934 the “beauty queen” of Cobb was Lucille Grimmett, senior. In 1943 Bennington’s Jean Weathers was “queen of the high school”. It’s unclear when the crowning became part of the banquet/dance experience or when a king was added.

As people became more prosperous in the forties and fifties, the basic elements of the prom became more and more competitive. Students endeavored to have the best dress, best date, and best dance moves. Themes became more important and decorations more elaborate. The Bennington banquet featured a “gypsy motif”, food, speakers, and music. In 1942 the students of Durant High School enjoyed a “formal dance in the municipal auditorium” after their banquet. Music was furnished by a nickelodeon. The 1948 banquet of Russell High School (on the Southeastern campus) was followed by a “prom in the recreation hall”. Money and the number of graduates sometimes dictated less grandiose plans. The Utica banquet of 1940 was held at the Eat-N-Ease café in Durant.

Rex Morrison, superintendent of Ada, entertained at the Caddo banquet in 1950. He had gained “national fame as a magician” with his “Fun for All” show. Colbert High created the illusion of a merry-go-round, 125 feet in circumference, for their 1950 banquet. The theme “Some Enchanted Evening” was carried out at the city hall auditorium for Durant’s 1951 prom. The dance was held there each year until the late fifties when it was moved to Texoma Lodge. 250 people attended the 1958 prom where Miss Dessie Bretz was crowned “Cinderella” and Mike Baker was declared “Prince Charming”. The 1959 prom was covered by KSEO. The station interviewed students and gave away prizes.

Celebrations of graduates, whether banquets or proms or both, have evolved over recent decades to be more elaborate in some ways, but more inclusive in others. Students no longer have to have a date or dress in a particular way. They’re free to be creative, casual, and original. Most are just happy to enjoy one last celebration with their fellow graduates.

Bryan County History is a weekly feature contributed by members of the Bryan County Genealogy Library and Archives in Calera. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Herald Democrat or Bryan County News. Is there a historic event or topic you want to read about? Contact the library at P.O. Box 153, Calera, OK 74730.