2019 El Dorado mobile park shooting results in 50 year murder sentence

Staff reports

In September of 2019, Sherman Police were called to El Dorado mobile home park about a man who had allegedly shot his roommate who was also his relative. This week, that man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of his relative.

In a news release issued Monday, the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said Gregory Cheatham, II, 39, of Sherman, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder after a plea agreement with the DA's Office.

"The Honorable Judge Jim Fallon of the 15th District Court approved the plea agreement and pronounced the sentence," the news release said. "Cheatham must serve a minimum of 25 years in prison before being considered for parole."

The Herald Democrat previously reported Gregory Cheatham, Jr, 36, was initially charged with aggravated assault on Sept. 24 after he allegedly shot his roommate and relative, Antarious Byers, at their residence in the El Dorado mobile home park on Texoma Parkway. Byers, a father of three, died 45 days later.

“As officers arrived on scene, Byers jumped out of a window, after being shot by Cheatham,” Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said. “Byers was transported to a hospital for treatment and remained hospitalized until he passed on Nov. 8.”

Cheatham was arrested at the scene of the shooting and booked into the Grayson County Jail.

Information presented at trial showed "police were notified by a family member of the defendant’s girlfriend that Cheatham was threatening to shoot the victim if the girlfriend did not respond to his messages," the release said. "The defendant even sent photo messages of a gun trained on the victim, who was lying in bed. Cheatham shot his victim in the stomach. When Sherman Police officers arrived at the house, the victim jumped through a window attempting to escape his attacker. He was then taken to TMC for treatment and eventually air lifted to Medical Center Plano, but died after surgery."

Police also learned the shooting was Cheatham's " desperate attempt to get back together with his ex-girlfriend."

"As the case was processed through the District Attorney’s office, staff uncovered a multitude of bad acts committed by the defendant, including violence and gang conduct committed after his arrest, during his confinement in the Grayson County Jail."

“The State announced ready for trial on several occasions to only be continued at the defendant’s request. During those continuances, the District Attorney trial team, including Legal Assistant Sandye Brown and Investigator Mike Ditto, was critical in uncovering character evidence that would lead to Defendant’s decision to plead guilty. District Attorney Brett Smith added, “The plea agreement was made with the support of the victim’s family and I am proud of the work our staff has done to obtain justice in this case.”

The state was represented by Assistant District Attorney Nathan Young.