Southeastern honors outstanding faculty and staff members

Southeastern

A number of individuals were honored Monday at Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s Faculty-Staff Recognition Celebration.

Both the Faculty Senate and Staff Senate presented awards in several categories. In addition, employees were recognized for years of service and retirees were honored.

A new recognition -- the Distinguished Service to Southeastern Award -- was presented posthumously to Dell McLain, who served as director of theatre at Southeastern for many years.

The new award criteria reads as follows:

“There are many outstanding people that serve alongside us daily. Some of them just have a way of making everyone around them better. We all know someone that makes a difference in the lives of others. Each year at this event, we will recognize those that have done that on our campus; faculty, staff or others. The Distinguished Service Award will recognize those that have taken a special interest; those that have made a difference on our campus. Each year, the Southeastern Foundation will direct $250 into a scholarship fund at the discretion of the honoree or their family.’’

Dr. Glenn Melancon, chair-professor of social sciences, was the recipient of the Faculty Senate’s Lifetime Achievement Award; Dr. Amy Madewell, psychology program coordinator/associate professor, was named Professor of the Year; and Shawn Ridenour was named Adjunct Professor of the Year.

The Service to Students award, presented by the Staff Senate, went to Rachel Toews, registrar.

The event was held in the Visual & Performing Arts Center.

Following is the list of award recipients:

Faculty Senate Awards

Lifetime Achievement Award – Dr. Glenn Melancon

Professor of the Year – Dr. Amy Madewell

Shawn Ridenour – Adjunct Professor of the Year

School of Arts & Sciences

Dr. Jennifer Lodine-Chaffey – Outstanding Research and Scholarship

Riley Coker – Excellence in Teaching

Dr. Doug Wood – Meritorious Service

Jory Wade – Excellence in Teaching

Matthew Sparacio – Meritorious Service

Dr. Jake Pruett – Outstanding Research and Scholarship

John Massey School of Business

Dr. Kitty Campbell – Meritorious Service

Dr. David Whitlock – Excellence in Teaching

Dr. Lawrence Silver – Outstanding Research and Scholarship

School of Education & Behavioral Sciences

Dr. Kathy McDonald – Meritorious Service

Dr. Chaehyun Lee – Outstanding Research and Scholarship

Dr. Katheryn Shannon – Excellence in Teaching

Staff Association Awards

Storm Rookie of the Year:

Paula Downs, Secretary in Department of Music

Outstanding Non-Exempt Employee:

Kelly Hawthorne, Office Manager in Physical Plant

Outstanding Exempt Employee:

Durward Cook, Chief of Campus Police

Outstanding Outreach Employee:

Sheri Hundley, Coordinator of Academic Services at McAlester

Service to Students:

Rachel Toews, Registrar

Outstanding Staff Senate Member:

Shawn Ridenour, Assistant IT Director in Information Technology

Retirees

(The following lists include retirees from 2019-2022, as those individuals from 2019-2021 were not recognized during an event due to the pandemic.)

2021-2022

Jannista Wood

Administrative Assistant to VP for Student Affairs

Years of Service: 33

Dr. Linda Bressler

Professor/John Massey Chair in Accounting

Years of Service: 5

Debra Roberts

Academic Advisor - Upward Bound Programs

Years of Service: 13+.

Robert Howard

Director of MBA/Instructor - John Massey School of Business

Years of Service: 12

Bobby Dan Simmons

Director of Physical Plant

Years of Service: 13

Terry Simmons

Technical Services Assistant - Library

Years of Service: 11+

Alan Davis

Aircraft Maintenance Quality Inspector

Years of Service: 25+

Dr. Randy Prus

Professor/Chair - English, Humanities & Languages

Years of Service: 31

Dr. Charla Hall

Professor - Psychology & Counseling

Years of Service: 24

Dr. Stanley Rice

Professor - Biological Sciences

Years of Service: 24

Dr. Brooks Flippen

Professor - Social Sciences

Years of Service: 27

Dr. William Fridley

Professor - Education Instruction & Leadership

Years of Service: 23

2020-2021

Dr. Jon K. Reid

Professor/Chair- Psychology & Counseling

Years of Service: 28

Dr. Martin Bressler

Endowed Chair John Massey School of Business

Years of Service: 10

Johnna Towne

Office Manager/Physical Plant Years of Service: 22+

Barbara Echols

IETV Technician

Years of Service: 15+

Dr. Frances Daniel Althoff

Professor English, Humanities & Languages

Years of Service: 23

Michael Pruitt

Aviation Lead Mechanic Years of Service: 24

Terry Miller

Supervisor of Custodian & Special Events Set Ups

Years of Service: 11+

Dr. Tim Boatmun

Vice President of Enrollment Management Years of Service: 23

2019 – 2020

Corlyss Delashaw

Instructor - Social Sciences

Years of Service: 28

Dr. Wayne Jones

Director of Aviation & Occupational Safety/Professor

Years of Service: 22

Joe Ward

Landscaper - Grounds

Years of Service: 13+

Pamela Forster

Office Assistant for Academic Programs - Print Shop

Years of Service: 18+

Thomas Forester

Building Maintenance Technician – Custodial Services

Years of Service: 11+

Dr. Bryon Clark

Acting President

Years of Service: 39+

Dr. Mark Spencer

Professor - English, Humanities & Languages

Years of Service: 19

Dr. John Mischo

Professor - English, Humanities & Languages

Years of Service: 28

Dr. Stacy Weger (deceased)

Professor/Director of Choral Activities - Music

Years of Service: 19

2018-2019

Deborah Godwin

Academic Advisor - Education Opportunity Center

Years of Service: 25

Dr. Edward Mauzey

Chair/Professor School of Education and Leadership - Psychology & Counseling

Years of Service: 18

Tracey Claxton

Academic Counselor/Coordinator of Tutorial Services - Student Support Services

Years of Service: 27+

George Jacox

Assistant Professor/Chair Department of Flight/Co-Director of the Aviation Sciences Institute

Years of Service: 28+

Wesley Lovell

Director Southeastern Printing Services

Years of Service: 31

Dr. Patrick Reardon

Professor - Mathematics

Years of Service: 20

Dr. Loide Wasmund

Professor - Chemistry, Computer & Physical Sciences

Years of Service: 29