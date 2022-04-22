SHS seniors experience pre-graduation reality check

SISD

With a monthly income of roughly $1,600, Sherman High School senior Shaydin Reimer had to make ends meet. She shopped for different options, trying to balance her budget, but at the end of the day, she still found herself in the red by about $250.

Luckily for her, this was a simulation. But with graduation about a month away, the SHS Reality Check event held Tuesday made her and other seniors realize the cost of living independently.

“I learned that a dollar does not go very far,” Reimer said. “And that kids are expensive. It was weird to go from $50 for something to $750 for childcare.”

SHS PTA Vice President Nicole Morgan first brought the idea for the event to SHS Principal Dr. Jenifer Politi and Lead Counselor MaryAnn Hill after seeing it at another school district, and the pair added a SHS spin to it, bringing in community partners to help as well.

“We wanted to show our seniors what life is going to be like whenever they leave us,” Hill said. “They’re going to go out in the real world, have a job, and we wanted them to see what it’s like to pay for their car, pay for their insurance, all on their own.”

Seniors were given one of 400 different profiles that detailed monthly income, marital status, their spouse’s income (if they had one) and number of children. With that information, they chose options at different stations inside the gym representing expenses like childcare, groceries and transportation.

“I have definitely seen lots of kids in the red,” Hill said. “There’s just so many scenarios that they are looking into that I’m sure are opening their eyes.”

This undertaking wouldn’t have been possible without the community partners, Hill said. They managed the stations and advised students about best financial practices. Jarod Dutton, as the VP of Commercial Lending at Legend Bank, took an interest in the event due to his career.

“Being in banking, I see this every day,” he said. “It’s a very wise thing to be able to give our children, especially the ones about to go off to the next chapter of their life, a life lesson from the standpoint of monthly budgeting to make ends meet.”

A lesson that senior Sam Johnson took away was the importance of spending limits and saving. He went mostly with the least expensive options and adapted to changes later on.

“You don’t want to just go out there and spend as much as you can just because you have that money,” Johnson said. “You try to at least save some of it for future things.”