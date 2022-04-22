Miss Texas brings “Henry’s Happy Heart” to Hyde Park, B. Mac

DISD
Mallory Fuller, the reigning Miss Texas, took a selfie with B. McDaniel Intermediate School students following her motivational program that encouraged kids to work through difficulties by sharing their feelings with trusted adults, setting goals and building strong friendships.

Mallory Fuller, the reigning Miss Texas and a strong proponent of mental health awareness and suicide prevention, recently brought her powerful message of positivity, kindness and friendship to Hyde Park Elementary and B. McDaniel Intermediate School, where students greeted her with welcoming smiles and thunderous applause.

According to Fuller, mental health and suicide prevention are subjects that are near and dear to her heart, ultimately inspiring her to write a book entitled “Henry’s Happy Heart” which she interactively shared with students on both campuses.

Mallory Fuller, the reigning Miss Texas, played a couple of songs on her fiddle at the conclusion of her recent “Henry’s Happy Heart” presentation at Hyde Park Elementary and B. McDaniel Intermediate School.

“Henry’s Happy Heart” is a tale of two friends, Ruby and Henry, who overcome physical and emotional hurdles to achieve their dreams by talking to trusted adults about feelings and emotions, setting goals, and building good friendships. For every five copies sold, one book is donated to an elementary school library.

“For me, my mission is suicide prevention, but I like to focus on mental health as a whole,” said Fuller. “I think my experiences, being bullied for being 5-foot-11 in the sixth grade, have definitely shaped me.”

A group of Hyde Park Elementary students give Mallory Fuller, the reigning Miss Texas, a big thumbs-up following her book presentation of “Henry’s Happy Heart” -- a tale of two friends who overcome physical and emotional hurdles to achieve their dreams.

In addition to assisting Miss Fuller on stage during her presentation, the students were treated to a couple of songs she played on her fiddle, which was her pageant talent performance.

“Miss Fuller did a wonderful job of engaging with students and helping them explore ways to cope when they’re sad or upset or worried,” said B. McDaniel Counselor Liz Dunn. “She also emphasized how important it is to treat others with kindness and respect. Start to finish, it was a very meaningful, motivational and inspirational presentation that I hope we will all remember as we go about our daily lives.”

Hyde Park students served as “HENRY” props during a recent mental health awareness program presented by Mallory Fuller, the reigning Miss Texas. The presentation was based on Fuller’s book, “Henry’s Happy Heart,” which helps kids overcome difficulties by talking to trusted adults about feelings and emotions, setting goals and building good friendships.