Miss Texas brings “Henry’s Happy Heart” to Hyde Park, B. Mac

DISD

Mallory Fuller, the reigning Miss Texas and a strong proponent of mental health awareness and suicide prevention, recently brought her powerful message of positivity, kindness and friendship to Hyde Park Elementary and B. McDaniel Intermediate School, where students greeted her with welcoming smiles and thunderous applause.

According to Fuller, mental health and suicide prevention are subjects that are near and dear to her heart, ultimately inspiring her to write a book entitled “Henry’s Happy Heart” which she interactively shared with students on both campuses.

“Henry’s Happy Heart” is a tale of two friends, Ruby and Henry, who overcome physical and emotional hurdles to achieve their dreams by talking to trusted adults about feelings and emotions, setting goals, and building good friendships. For every five copies sold, one book is donated to an elementary school library.

“For me, my mission is suicide prevention, but I like to focus on mental health as a whole,” said Fuller. “I think my experiences, being bullied for being 5-foot-11 in the sixth grade, have definitely shaped me.”

In addition to assisting Miss Fuller on stage during her presentation, the students were treated to a couple of songs she played on her fiddle, which was her pageant talent performance.

“Miss Fuller did a wonderful job of engaging with students and helping them explore ways to cope when they’re sad or upset or worried,” said B. McDaniel Counselor Liz Dunn. “She also emphasized how important it is to treat others with kindness and respect. Start to finish, it was a very meaningful, motivational and inspirational presentation that I hope we will all remember as we go about our daily lives.”