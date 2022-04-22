Doc Holliday returns: Annual festival to set 7th year

Downtown Denison will go back to its roots as a frontier boomtown in the 1870s when it celebrates it annual Doc Holliday: Saints and Sinners Festival on April 30. The annual event celebrates the city's history as rail hub and regional hotspot and one of its most notorious and well-known residents who once lived and did business in the town.

This will be the seventh year for the event, which skipped a year in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers for this year's festival said they hope to see a return to form for the city's 150th birthday.

"With are really focusing on the parade and just refining the event to make sure we have one of our strongest years," Main Street Director Donna Dow said.

John Henry "Doc" Holliday was born in Griffin, Georgia in 1851 and gained a reputation across the Wild West in the 1870s and 1880s as a gambler, gunslinger and sometimes lawman alongside Wyatt Earp. Holliday participated in several well-known events of the era including the Shootout at the O.K. Corral and the Earp Vendetta Ride.

Despite this notoriety, Holliday was trained and early on worked as a dentist, including during a short tenure in Denison.

Holliday started his education at the Valdosta Institute before moving on to the Pennsylvania College of Dental Surgery. Following his 21st birthday, Holliday worked in several practices in the south. Around 1873, Holliday left Georgia and began to travel. The reasons for his departure are disputed with rumors that it involved a gunfight.

Holliday travelled west in hopes that drier and warmer conditions would give him some relief from tuberculosis — a respiratory disease that would eventually claim his life.

Holliday's travels would eventually lead him to Dallas where he started a dental practice. His time in the city was short following run-ins with the law over his gambling habits. Holliday turned his eyes north to the booming city of Denison.

This year's festival in honor of Holliday will see the return of the parade through downtown, with prizes offered for various categories in honor of the city's sesquicentennial, Dow said.

Other activities will include music, shootouts throughout the day performed by reenactors, and a frontier village setup in the 700-block of Main Street. This year, organizers will also have an artist village set up at the Denison Snap Center, Dow said. There will be presentations and demonstrations on guitar making, wood carving, fiber art and other arts activities.