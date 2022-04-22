Cats, rats contribute to inspection failure for Sam's Southern Eatery; other inspection reports

Grayson County Health Department inspections of local eateries often list concerns dealing with moldy surfaces, slimy equipment, dirty floors or refrigerators.

But, pets don't often show up in the reports. However, that is not the case for Sam's Southern Eatery located at 931 S. Austin Ave. in Denison.

A report from its inspection on April 18 included cats and rats and plenty of other infractions.

"A complaint was received that this establishment had a cat in the kitchen to help control the rodent pest issues," the inspector wrote in the report also noting that the person who turned in the complaint had sent photographic evidence of the cat.

When the inspector arrived at the establishment, she found that the complaint was founded.

"Upon inspection, a cat was observed in the back storage room with cat food, cat liter box, and bed inside the kitchen. A heavy accumulation of rodent droppings were observed throughout kitchen/storage areas," the report said.

Animals aside, the establishment had other issues

The report said they didn't have a food manager on duty when the inspection occurred. The establishment was shut down because it didn't have hot running water, and the inspection revealed that foods were being held at unsafe temperatures and were stored in an unsafe manner in the refrigerators.

For example, several opened cans with food still in them were stored in the refrigerator and other containers of food were stored without lids in the refrigerators. Raw chicken was observed being stored over ready-to-eat foods.

The Grayson County Health Department inspects local eateries to see how closely they are following state-wide rules meant to safeguard public health.

Restaurants are given an "A," "B," "C" or "F" score. An "A" means sanitarians reported no or only a few minor violations. Those with a "B" were found to have several minor violations but nothing major. Restaurants with a "C" might have a major violation or repeat offenses, but in the inspectors' opinions, nothing bad enough to warrant an "F."

The following establishments received a "B" on their most recent inspections:

Giddy Up Coffee Co.,617 N Union St., in Whitesboro;

Roger Country Store, 7015 FM 120 W., in Denison;

Sherwood Food Mart, 32210 Hwy. 377, in Gordonville;

Subway, 809 N Union, in Whitesboro;

The following eateries made the "A" list on their most recent inspection:

Little Caesar's, 2114 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman;

Pizza Hut, 2020 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman;

Dollar General, 702 E FM 120, Pottsboro;

Ni Ni's Café, 2114 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman;

Roma's Pizza, 682 FM 120 E, Pottsboro;

Subway, 2114 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman;

Starbucks Coffee, 5131 S. US Hwy 75, Denison;

Domino's Pizza Denison, 3415 W FM 120, Denison;

Bells Junior High School, 1510 Ole Ambrose Rd., Bells;

Bells High School, 1500 Ole Ambrose Rd., Bells;

Bells Elementary School,110 Scott Rd., Bells;

Grayson College Cafeteria/Great West Dining, 6101 Grayson Dr., Denison;

Aloha Fuel, 86544 N. Hwy 289, Pottsboro;

Dollar General, 81940 Hwy 289, Pottsboro;

Texoma Food Mart, 84161 Hwy 289 N., Pottsboro;

Lettuce Indulge on Main, 507 W Main, Denison;

Haddock's Burger Barn, 4906 F.M. Hwy 1417, Denison;

Brewed Octane Coffee House, 413-B W. Main St., Whitesboro;

Denison Food Mart, 401 E. Main Street, Denison;

Ruby's Cuisine, 1821 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman;

Texas Roadhouse, 2773 U.S. Hwy 75 North, Sherman;

Grayson College Culinary Arts, 6101 Grayson Dr., Denison;

Fine BBQ of Sherman, 1743 Texoma Pkwy., Sherman;

My Montessori School, 2527 FM 691, Denison;

Catipillar-Ave C/Southern Markets, 3501 S. FM Hwy 1417, Denison;

Whitewright High School Cafeteria, 304 Echols Lane, Whitewright;

Whitewright Elem/Middle School, 305 Highland, Whitewright;

Dollar General, 31340 Hwy 377, Gordonville;

Tom Bean Elementary, 105 Eubanks, Tom Bean;

Dollar General, 700 Cotton Belt Hwy 11, Tom Bean;

Tom Bean Middle School, 289 Franklin Road, Tom Bean;

Tom Bean High School, 7719 State Hwy 11, Tom Bean;

Southern Classic Daquiri Factory, 2918 US Hwy 75, Sherman;

Super Shack, 4817 Texoma Parkway, Sherman;

Happy Stop, 300 Charlie Dr., Whitesboro;

TMC - Cafeteria, 5016 S. US Hwy 75, Denison;

7-Eleven, 1000 Hwy. 82E, Whitesboro;

Texoma Medical Center Coffee Shop, 5016 US Hwy. 75, Denison.