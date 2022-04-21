Need help with vote by mail? Elections Admin wants to help

Grayson County Elections Administrator Tamie Hayes is on a mission to help folks who are allowed to use mail-in ballots side step some of the challenges with that process due to recent changes in election laws in the state.

Information released by the Texas secretary of state early this month showed that more than 24,000 Texas voters had their ballots rejected in the March primary. The Texas Tribune reported that this was more than 12 percent of mail-in ballots cast in the election.

"They changed our application for mail-in ballot. They now have a requirement that you have to have a form of ID on there. People are not used to doing that. They've never had to do so in the past," Tamie Hayes said as she showed off the application to vote by mail with the places that people need to pay attention to marked with green stickers.

"Our hands have been tied severely," she said noting that in the March elections her office had to return for corrections between 150 and 200 applications for mail-in ballots.

"We can return them to them or if they put their phone number on the form, we can call them and then they can come up and fix it," she said.

To be eligible to vote by mail in Texas, one must be either 65 years of age or older on Election Day; or have a disability or illness (defined as a sickness or a physical condition that prevents you from appearing at the polling place without a likelihood of needing personal assistance or injuring your health),or be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day, or be expected to be out of the county* during the hours that voting is conducted during early voting in person and on election day and must provide an out of county address and the beginning and ending dates you will be receiving mail at this address.

Those who are confined to jail, but still legally allowed to vote, can also apply to vote by mail. Confined in jail, but otherwise eligible to vote.

The applications are only good for one election and runoff.

Hayes said in the past, one of the best things about voting by mail was that a person didn't have to have an ID. She explained that some of the people that wanted to vote by mail are no longer drivers so they don't have driver's license (one of the forms of ID) and have not gone through the process to get a state ID.

The deadline to request a ballot by mail application for the May 7 election is Tuesday. People can request an application on the county's website at co.grayson.tx.us/page/vote. bymail or by calling 903-893-8683.

The application also requires that people must pick a party ballot.

"Sometimes they forget to do that or they check both boxes and they can't do that," she said. That is true even for the city and schools elections which don't typically have party affiliations because the application is good for one year's worth of elections.

Anyone who voted in person during the primary will get a ballot for the party that they voted for in the primary.

Those who want to use the application to vote by mail must also be sure to sign the application and if they have had someone help them fill out the application, that person must complete the information at the bottom of the application in the space provided for the helper's information.

People can request an application at the elections office but the person who intends to vote that ballot must ask for it in person.

"If somebody says I need this for my mom or dad, mom or dad has to call me and ask me for it," she said. But if they do call and want to come up and pick it up, someone from the Elections Office will be happy to run the application out to the car and hand it to the voter requesting it.

The applications for a mail in ballot can be handed in at the elections office in person by the person who requested the application, or they can be mailed or they can be dropped off in the drop box outside the office on Houston Street in Sherman.

Hayes said people should note that voted ballots cannot be dropped in that drop box. They won't get counted.

The Elections Office team is already in the process of sending out ballots to those whose applications for a mail in ballot have already been processed. Those voters who have been cleared to vote by mail have until 5 p.m. the day after the election to get their ballots back to Hayes and her team as long as it is postmarked on or before Election Day.

Hayes said people should make sure that they look over the ballot and the envelope to make sure they have provided all of the information requested in the various places on those documents.

She said when the forms as for an identification number they are not asking for the voter number that is on the voter registration card. They want either a driver's license or state ID or the last four digits of a social security number.