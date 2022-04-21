Denison wants $1.18M from FEMA for emergency systems upgrades

New emergency sirens, ambulance equipment and backup generators are among the $1.18 million of upgrades that the city of Denison hopes to finance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The City Council voted this week to apply for funding for these and projects through the agency's Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

The proposed upgrades, which include backup power for first responders, comes as the city and many others across the state have made efforts to install power generators following historic winter storms in early 2021.

"We feel like all of our facilities at some point should have generated backup power just in case we have another event like we did two years ago," Interim City Manager Bobby Atteberry said this week.

The grants were made available in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but are intended to help a variety of projects that address the hazards of disaster declaration and demonstrate the greatest community benefit.

Denison hopes to use the grant funds for five projects focused primarily on the fire department and EMS services.

The first major project will see the installation of backup generators at Denison Fire Rescue Station 2, located along Morton Street. The station, which was recently rebuilt, does not currently have backup power in the event of an electrical outage.

"The fire station on the west side ... does not have a generator," Atteberry said. "When we built that, at that point it wasn't in the budget, but when we built it we also had all the switch gear wiring done so that when we could buy one in the future all we have to do is to set but the switch gear, install it in place and get it going."

Atteberry said the storms of 2021 served as a reminder of the need for emergency power for many of the city's critical systems. While focus has been place on water distribution, this represents one of the first efforts toward the city's other vital services.

The city would also like to install wooden doors in the firefighter bunk areas of the station as a way of providing more substantial social distancing inside the facility.

Another project would involve the installation of 12 new alert sirens for new and more densely populated neighborhoods within the city. This would help expand coverage throughout the city and allow it to remove sirens that are not currently working.

The city is also requesting funds to equip four ambulances with EKG monitors and defibrillators. This would equip two vehicles that the city recently purchased as it took back its EMS service from a private provider and retrofit two more ambulances.

"I would like to present to you a funding opportunity that if offered by FEMA through the Texas Office of Emergency Management and it is related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The final project involves the installation of new Knox E-Key boxes across the city. the new devices will allow first responders access to a key to businesses and other structures in the event of an emergency. The specific model that the city would like to install include electronic safety features that will provide access to the key for a limited amount of time.

The grant funding requires a 25 percent local match, and the city anticipates its portion of the project will be about $296,410. If approved, the city expects to be notified in January 2023.