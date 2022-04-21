Denison helps DDA pay $4.66M for Johns Manville cleanup

Funding for the demolition of the former Johns Manville site along one of Denison's major gateways has been secured. The City Council voted unanimously to issue $4.61 million in bonds on behalf of the DDA for the demolition of the site, located along the city's northern border along U.S. Highway 75.

The bond issuance represents one of the final steps toward cleaning up one of Denison's major brownfields, which has been a goal of the Denison Development Alliance for more than two decades.

"We need to get it done, if we don't get it done, it will be there for eternity," DDA President Tony Kaai said in 2021. "So the mission is to get it done, and we will continue to work out the details as we move forward."

In January, the city announced its intent to assist the DDA in the project by leveraging its credit rating in order to get a more favorable rate when issuing the bonds. The city was able to secure a 20-year 4.66 percent bond for funds.

City officials noted that the DDA will be responsible to paying off the bonds over that time frame.

For nearly three decades, the Johns Manville plan served as one of the city's largest employers with a staff of about 500 at its peak. The facility produced transite pipe, a material made from a mixture of cement and asbestos. By the late 1970s, asbestos use as a construction material had dwindled as awareness of its carcinogenic properties became more well known.

Operations at the plant continued to scale down before it was ultimately closed in the late 1980s. Since then, the nearly 500-acre property has largely gone unused. The DDA attempted to negotiate on the purchase of the property for nearly two decades but these efforts seemed to have made little progress over the years.

This changed over the past two years as the parent company of Johns Manville announced its intent to effectively donate the property to the DDA. The transition of ownership officially took place last summer.

Kaai previously said that he hoped to redevelop the site potentially as an industrial park for future use, but he noted that the cleanup and asebestos mitigation would be expensive for such a large site.