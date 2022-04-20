Sherman pays $164k for help with FM 1417 right of way land acquisition

The Texas Department of Transportation will be getting some outside help in acquiring land for the expansion of FM 1417. The Sherman City Council approved a $164,540 contract Monday night with Halff Associates for assistance in acquiring right of way for the project and related utility projects.

The road project will see TXDOT build on previous work on FM 1417 and expand the roadway, with room for future expansion and improvements.

"As you may be aware, TXDOT is currently designing construction plans for FM 1417 from Houston Street down to West Travis Street, there by the high school," Sherman Engineering Director Wayne Lee said Monday. "They plan is to expand this to a four-lane divided (roadway) with an extra-wide median that can handle an extra couple lanes being added in the future."

City officials said there are 33 parcels of land that are expected to be needed for the project. Of those, 13 piece have been obtained, will be obtained shortly or are owned by property owners that the city has worked with in the past and are familiar with, Lee said.

The remaining 20 parcels are expected to be more difficult to acquire and could have more complicated or unknown ownership, officials said.

Under the contract, Halff will negotiate on behalf of the city for these parcels of land. Lee said the city hopes to have the pieces acquired by April 2023 when TXDOT is expected to complete its plans. At that point, the land will be needed as utility companies prepare to move lines as a part of the project.

While the initial contract is for $164,540, Lee said additional funds could be needed throughout the process. The contract will use money from the city's 2017 and 2021 general improvement funds.

It was not immediately clear in Monday's meeting who would be purchasing the land once the negotiations were complete. Sherman Community and Support Services Manager Nate Strauch said that would likely be negotiated between Sherman and TXDOT, but the city could opt to purchase the land in order to move the project up in priority and expedite the construction phase.