Entrepreneurs, new businesses to get $175K from SEDCO

Three new businesses will be able to transform their entrepreneurial ideas and concepts into reality. The first three grant recipients under the new Raising Innovative Sherman Entrepreneurs program, which offers funding for new companies willing to do business within the city, were awarded Tuesday by Sherman Economic Development Corporation.

In total, SEDCO presented three businesses with $175,000 in funding to help them start and grow their new operations in Sherman.

"The year has been good. In the first year with COVID, people were not really ready to step out. However, this year with the economic climate much improved, we've had companies that have been thing of ideas and we are ready to expand," Cary Wacker, representing Austin College, said.

Two businesses received $25,000-$50,000 in funding through SEDCO for operations in Sherman. A third business received the maximum prize of $100,000 from this year's awards cycle.

The program was initially launched in late 2020 through SEDCO and partners including AC and the Grayson Small Business Development Center at Grayson College with plans to offer a total of $250,000 in possible prizes for new businesses willing to relocate or open in Sherman.

"To be competitive in economic development you have to have a program for young, startup companies...that can get capital to them because Texas is not a venture capital rich state," SEDCO President Kent Sharp said in 2020. "In Grayson County there isn't a lot of capital. If someone has an idea here they are likely getting support from family members or they are going to the bank."

The program took a mulligan during its first year after it received no qualifying applications. At the time, officials felt the program was a victim of the times as many prospective businesses were cautious about expanding amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We launched in the fall of 2020, but everybody thought COVID would be done by the fall. It wasn't and things weren't getting better," Wacker said. "Nobody wanted to try and start up a business during that time. So, we relaunched in fall 2021."

During this year's cycle, five entrepreneurs apply for the funding, with three receiving the award. Cafe Aimee received $25,000 toward manufacturing of a packaged French Toast mix that allows customers to make French toast with just water, bread and the mix.

Arctic Bracing received the maximum $100,000 toward producing medical bracing devices that can be molded precisely to fit a patient following surgery or a medical procedure. Currently the business assembles its products in Sherman, but the company plans to move production of parts to the city as well in the near future.

The final $50,000 of the award was presented to the Charlotte Letter, a company that produces specially-made clothing for children with special medical needs.

Co-owner Stephanie Brooks said she was inspired by her daughter, who requires assistance throughout the day. Charlotte, who is five years old, has grown out of toddler clothing. Finding clothes that fit her and allow accessibility has proven difficult, Brooks said.

"Once you leave the toddler market, there's nothing...because you assume at that point that kids can independently dress," she said.

She was also inspired in part by her baby son, whose clothes are easier to find. With that in mind, Brooks developed clothing for older children that are designed to be put on while laying down or with outside assistance.

Charlotte Letter started production in Dallas, but has recently been able to move to a new location in downtown Sherman. With these additional funds, Brooks said she is able to have a little breathing room and plans to invest in new machinery with plans to hire more seamstresses.

"It definitely feels like we are out of survival mode," she said. "It feels like every progress we've made up to this point has been what can we do with what we have. So, just having this dream of what could be next if we had enough capital to make progress."