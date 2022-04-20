Denison man gets 25 years for repeated meth offenses

Jeffrey Alan Stapleton, 37, of Denison, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine this week in the 397th state district court with visiting Judge Rim Nall presiding.

The sentence was part of a plea agreement with the Grayson County District Attorney's Office. In a news release, that office said the case began in February of 2021 when Stapleton was placed on felony probation for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine following a traffic stop by Sherman Police where he was found in possession of 20 grams of methamphetamine.

"The Court, instead of sending Stapleton to prison, made drug treatment a condition of his probation. On February 2, 2022, Denison Police responded to a local motel in search of a person with outstanding warrants. While locating and arresting their fugitive, Denison Police also encountered Stapleton. Stapleton was being search for weapons when he asked the officers is he could smoke a cigarette. The officers obliged and upon grabbing his cigarette carton they observed a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine," the release said.

Stapleton was arrested. A drug test revealed that baggie had contained 16 grams of methamphetamine.

"Stapleton sat in jail for a few days, but then posted bond on February 6, 2022. Four days later on February 10, 2022, Sherman Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving a high drug area. The officers were searching the vehicle when they observed an opened baggie of methamphetamine lying on the ground outside the passenger door. Stapleton was seated in the passenger seat of the vehicle and the driver implicated Stapleton in both the possession and sale of methamphetamine. This baggie contained nearly four grams of meth," the release explained.

The D.A.'s Office said this is not the first time they have prosecuted Stapleton.

“This will not be the defendant’s first trip to prison. Our office sent him to prison on a dope case in 2008. Hopefully, this time we will get his attention,” said Assistant District Attorney Eli Brown.

District Attorney Brett Smith added, “This shows the hold methamphetamine can wield over people. Both users and dealers continue to make poor choices and often the only thing that will slow them down is prison.”